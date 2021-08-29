This Is The State With The Fewest Veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs says there are 19 million veterans in the United States. These include a few who served in World War II, which ended in 1945, and a large number who leave the military each year today. Those who have served get a modest set of benefits when they retire, including access to VA hospitals, pension and disability compensation, home loans and education programs.

The human toll of American military conflicts extends far beyond those killed or missing in action. About 30% of veterans nationwide have a disability, and about 41% of Americans who have served since Sept. 11, 2001, have a disability connected with their service. These typically include missing limbs, burns, spinal cord injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, hearing loss and traumatic brain injuries.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the state with the fewest veterans. Nationwide, veterans account for 6.9% of the adult population. Depending on the state, veterans make up anywhere from less than 5% of that population to over 10%.

While there are some exceptions, many states that are home to a high concentration of veterans are also home to major military bases and many active-duty troops.



To determine the state with the fewest veterans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on veteran status from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey (ACS). States were ranked based on the number of veterans as a percentage of the 18 and older population. Supplemental data on veteran median income, disability status and labor force participation rates, as well as the percentage of veterans that fought in each major U.S, war, also came from the ACS.

The state with the fewest veterans is New York. Here are the details:

> Veteran population: 4.3% of adults (655,055 total)

> Post Sept. 11, 2001 era veterans: 16.9% of vets — 11th lowest (110,745 total)

> Gulf War era veterans, 1990-2001: 15.9% of vets — 6th lowest (104,001 total)

> Vietnam War era veterans: 35.6% of vets — 12th lowest (233,366 total)

> Korean War veterans: 8.9% of vets — 4th highest (58,216 total)

> WWII veterans: 3.5% of vets — 3rd highest (22,743 total)

> Veteran population with a disability: 28.3% — 11th lowest

