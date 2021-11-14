This Is The State With The Most Murders

Pew Research data show that the murder rate in the U.S. rose 30% last year. It was the largest jump since 1905. The homicide rate in 2020 was 7.8 per 100,000 people. Other observations were that firearms were used in 77% of murders. and only 54% of murders were solved.

Among the most troubling things about the jump is that experts cannot point to one reason. Two reasons given but without entirely solid foundations are the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest across the country contributed.

Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the state with the most murders. States are ranked on their murder rate — or the number of reported murders for every 100,000 people in 2020.

The states with the lowest homicide rates tend to be concentrated in the Northeast, particularly in the New England region. Meanwhile, the states with the highest rates of deadly violence are disproportionately located in the South.

Despite the rise in homicide nationwide, murder is by far the least common form of violent crime — accounting for less than 2% of all criminal violence nationwide. Still, states with higher-than-average homicide rates typically have high overall violent crime rates as well.

The state with the highest murder rate was Louisiana. Here are the details.

> Murder rate: 15.8 per 100,000 people

> Murders reported in 2020: 734 (11th highest)

> Violent crimes per 100,000 people: 639.4 (5th highest)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,645,318 (25th highest)

News 8 gave one of the reasons the figure in Louisiana is so high. Several of its largest cities have murder rates well above the state average, and these account for most of the horrible numbers. The state’s largest city, New Orleans, is among them. So are Baton Rouge and Lafeyette.

Methodology: To determine the state with the most murders, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed murder figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of murders per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR.

