The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 52 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with diamonds and often made of gold, they can tens of thousands of dollars to produce.

While most players in the NFL’s history do not have a single ring, several players and coaches have four or more. Based on how few teams play in, and win multiple Super Bowls, having multiple rings is an extraordinary achievement.

The figure for the number of Super Bowl rings has to be broken into three categories. One is players. The second is coaches a staff. The third is owners. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has eight, but two come from when he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Robert Kraft, the owner of The New England Patriots has six.

Many players spend their entire careers on teams that have little or no chance of winning a championship, yet a select few players have been fortunate enough to rack up an entire handful of Super Bowl rings. Out of the more than 26,000 players in NFL history, less than 40 have won four or more Super Bowls.

24/7 Tempo reviewed NFL records on Pro Football Reference to determine the NFL player with the most Super Bowl rings.

Nearly all of the athletes who have won a large number of championships did so decades ago. Over time, the NFL has added more franchises and lengthened the season, ratcheting up the level of competition. With more games and more teams competing for a spot in the playoffs, the road to the Super Bowl has become tougher.

For a player to earn four or more Super Bowl rings is an especially impressive feat, given that only a handful of franchises even have that many titles in their decades of history. In fact, the majority of NFL franchises have either one or zero Lombardi Trophies in their trophy case.

The player with the most Super Bowl rings is Tom Brady who has seven. Here are the details:

> Position, team(s): Quarterback: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

> Years active: 2000-present

> Accolades: 14x Pro Bowl, 3x All-Pro, 3x MVP

Tom Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and he is without a doubt the most successful. In his first 20 seasons, he led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six rings and four Super Bowl MVPs — and he wasn’t done yet.

Even in his 40s, Brady proved he is still one of the best in the game. He won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year away from New England, turning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a losing franchise into Super Bowl champs. Brady could still add to his already impressive tally, saying he wants to play to age 45 and maybe beyond.

