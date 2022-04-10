This Is The Most Populous Place in America

The grow rate of the American population slowed from 2010 to 2020. It rose only 7.4% to 331,449,281. The U.S. also became more urbanized. Almost 83% of Americans lived in urban areas.The center of population also continued to move further west, according to the Census . At the start of the 19th century, it was in Maryland. At the start of the 20th century, it had moved to Indiana, and last year, to was in Missouri.

The change in where most people live was largely due to the population growth rate in California, Arizona, and Texas. Two of the five top counties by population are in California. One is in Texas. One is in Arizona and and one is in Chicago.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most populous county in America. Counties we looked at ranked by their population as of July 1, 2021. Among the those, populations range from 1.5 million to nearly 10 million. These counties span the country, though only two are in the Midwest. The largest share of counties on this list are in the West, including eight in California alone. Most of the counties on this list either contain or have some or all of the same borders as a major city.

Although each of the counties we reviewed rank among the largest in the U.S. by population, most have a smaller population now than they did one year ago. Housing prices in many of the most populous counties have soared in recent years. This has made them less affordable and led to rising outward migration. Falling birth rates and rising death rates during the pandemic have also contributed to population declines in these counties.

The most populous county in America is Los Angeles County, California. Here are the details:

> Total population: 9,829,544

> 1-yr. population change: -1.6% (-159,621 people)

> Largest place in county: Los Angeles

Click here to read The 25 Most Populous Places in America