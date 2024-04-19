States With the Strongest Gun Cultures 2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun ownership has been a constitutional right in the United States since 1791. Now, over two centuries later, firearms are a fixture in American culture — and in recent years a growing share of the population are choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights. According to a November 2023 NBC News poll, 52% of American voters now live in a household with a firearm, the largest share in the survey’s 25 year history.

But while gun ownership stands at a historic high, attitudes towards firearms still vary widely across the country. Prevailing public opinion regarding guns are often reflected in laws enacted at the state level, and while some states have expanded widely on federal gun control policies, others have adopted a hands off approach. More direct indicators of public sentiment across the U.S. include gun ownership rates and the concentration of firearm retailers. Based on these measures, gun culture is demonstrably far stronger in some parts of the country than others.

Using data from multiple sources, including the Rand Corporation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the strongest gun cultures. States are ranked — from least to most pro-gun — on a three part, equally weighted index, made up of the number of firearm retailers for every 100,000 people, the gun ownership rate, and strength of gun control laws. Data on firearm retailers is from the ATF and is current as of 2021. The estimated gun ownership rate is from a Rand Corporation report published in 2020, and gun safety law ratings are from the Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention advocacy group.

The 10 states with the strongest gun cultures include four in the South, four in the West, and two in the Midwest. Among these places, the share of households with at least one firearm ranges from about 52% to 65%. With higher consumer demand, gun retailers are far more common in these places than they are in much of the rest of the country. The Giffords Law Center has assigned each of these states a letter grade of “F” for the strength of their gun safety laws. (Here is a look at the states with the most freedom for gun owners.)

Meanwhile, of the 10 lowest ranking states on this list, half are in the Northeast, and nearly all are located along the Atlantic or Pacific coast. In each of these places, fewer than a third of all households have a firearm, and gun safety law grades range from “B+” to “A.” (Here is a look at the states where the government can take your gun.)

These are the states with the weakest and strongest gun cultures.

50. New Jersey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 272 total; 2.9 per 100,000 people (the fewest of 50 states)

272 total; 2.9 per 100,000 people (the fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 8.9% of households (the lowest of 50 states)

8.9% of households (the lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A

49. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 297 total; 4.3 per 100,000 people (2nd fewest of 50 states)

297 total; 4.3 per 100,000 people (2nd fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 9.0% of households (2nd lowest of 50 states)

9.0% of households (2nd lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

48. Hawaii

Source: andym5855 / Flickr

Firearm stores in state: 97 total; 6.7 per 100,000 people (5th fewest of 50 states)

97 total; 6.7 per 100,000 people (5th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 9.1% of households (3rd lowest of 50 states)

9.1% of households (3rd lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

47. California

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,763 total; 4.5 per 100,000 people (3rd fewest of 50 states)

1,763 total; 4.5 per 100,000 people (3rd fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 16.3% of households (6th lowest of 50 states)

16.3% of households (6th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A

46. New York

Source: Dmitro2009 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,644 total; 8.4 per 100,000 people (6th fewest of 50 states)

1,644 total; 8.4 per 100,000 people (6th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 14.5% of households (5th lowest of 50 states)

14.5% of households (5th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

45. Connecticut

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 412 total; 11.4 per 100,000 people (9th fewest of 50 states)

412 total; 11.4 per 100,000 people (9th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 18.8% of households (8th lowest of 50 states)

18.8% of households (8th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A

44. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 548 total; 8.9 per 100,000 people (7th fewest of 50 states)

548 total; 8.9 per 100,000 people (7th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 16.7% of households (7th lowest of 50 states)

16.7% of households (7th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

43. Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 70 total; 6.4 per 100,000 people (4th fewest of 50 states)

70 total; 6.4 per 100,000 people (4th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 13.9% of households (4th lowest of 50 states)

13.9% of households (4th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B+

42. Illinois

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,138 total; 9.0 per 100,000 people (8th fewest of 50 states)

1,138 total; 9.0 per 100,000 people (8th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 22.6% of households (9th lowest of 50 states)

22.6% of households (9th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

41. Washington

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 938 total; 12.0 per 100,000 people (10th fewest of 50 states)

938 total; 12.0 per 100,000 people (10th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 32.1% of households (11th lowest of 50 states)

32.1% of households (11th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

40. Virginia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,485 total; 17.1 per 100,000 people (16th fewest of 50 states)

1,485 total; 17.1 per 100,000 people (16th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 35.3% of households (13th lowest of 50 states)

35.3% of households (13th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B+

39. Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 124 total; 12.2 per 100,000 people (11th fewest of 50 states)

124 total; 12.2 per 100,000 people (11th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 38.7% of households (21st lowest of 50 states)

38.7% of households (21st lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B+

38. Colorado

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,520 total; 26.0 per 100,000 people (19th most of 50 states)

1,520 total; 26.0 per 100,000 people (19th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 37.9% of households (19th lowest of 50 states)

37.9% of households (19th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

37. Nevada

Firearm stores in state: 444 total; 14.0 per 100,000 people (13th fewest of 50 states)

444 total; 14.0 per 100,000 people (13th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 32.9% of households (12th lowest of 50 states)

32.9% of households (12th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B-

36. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,132 total; 26.7 per 100,000 people (18th most of 50 states)

1,132 total; 26.7 per 100,000 people (18th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 41.4% of households (24th highest of 50 states)

41.4% of households (24th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: A-

35. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 2,403 total; 18.5 per 100,000 people (18th fewest of 50 states)

2,403 total; 18.5 per 100,000 people (18th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 40.2% of households (25th highest of 50 states)

40.2% of households (25th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B

34. Minnesota

Source: eekim / Flickr

Firearm stores in state: 1,291 total; 22.6 per 100,000 people (24th most of 50 states)

1,291 total; 22.6 per 100,000 people (24th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 39.1% of households (23rd lowest of 50 states)

39.1% of households (23rd lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B

33. Michigan

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,847 total; 18.4 per 100,000 people (17th fewest of 50 states)

1,847 total; 18.4 per 100,000 people (17th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 38.9% of households (22nd lowest of 50 states)

38.9% of households (22nd lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B-

32. New Mexico

Firearm stores in state: 497 total; 23.5 per 100,000 people (21st most of 50 states)

497 total; 23.5 per 100,000 people (21st most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 35.9% of households (15th lowest of 50 states)

35.9% of households (15th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: C+

31. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 2,800 total; 12.6 per 100,000 people (12th fewest of 50 states)

2,800 total; 12.6 per 100,000 people (12th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 28.8% of households (10th lowest of 50 states)

28.8% of households (10th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: D+

30. North Carolina

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 2,158 total; 20.2 per 100,000 people (24th fewest of 50 states)

2,158 total; 20.2 per 100,000 people (24th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 37.1% of households (17th lowest of 50 states)

37.1% of households (17th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: C-

29. Wisconsin

Source: beigephotos / Flickr

Firearm stores in state: 1,329 total; 22.6 per 100,000 people (25th most of 50 states)

1,329 total; 22.6 per 100,000 people (25th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 47.1% of households (17th highest of 50 states)

47.1% of households (17th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: C

28. Nebraska

Source: Office of Public Affairs / Flickr

Firearm stores in state: 657 total; 33.4 per 100,000 people (11th most of 50 states)

657 total; 33.4 per 100,000 people (11th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 39.2% of households (24th lowest of 50 states)

39.2% of households (24th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: C-

27. Vermont

Source: Bim / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 264 total; 40.8 per 100,000 people (8th most of 50 states)

264 total; 40.8 per 100,000 people (8th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 50.3% of households (15th highest of 50 states)

50.3% of households (15th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: B-

26. Texas

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 5,586 total; 18.6 per 100,000 people (19th fewest of 50 states)

5,586 total; 18.6 per 100,000 people (19th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 35.5% of households (14th lowest of 50 states)

35.5% of households (14th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

25. Ohio

Source: bagli / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm stores in state: 1,988 total; 16.9 per 100,000 people (15th fewest of 50 states)

1,988 total; 16.9 per 100,000 people (15th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 41.9% of households (23rd highest of 50 states)

41.9% of households (23rd highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: D-

24. Georgia

Source: 2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,764 total; 16.2 per 100,000 people (14th fewest of 50 states)

1,764 total; 16.2 per 100,000 people (14th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 37.7% of households (18th lowest of 50 states)

37.7% of households (18th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

23. Arizona

Source: AFP / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,397 total; 19.0 per 100,000 people (20th fewest of 50 states)

1,397 total; 19.0 per 100,000 people (20th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 36.0% of households (16th lowest of 50 states)

36.0% of households (16th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

22. Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,312 total; 19.2 per 100,000 people (23rd fewest of 50 states)

1,312 total; 19.2 per 100,000 people (23rd fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 42.4% of households (21st highest of 50 states)

42.4% of households (21st highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: D-

21. South Carolina

Source: Richard Ellis / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,014 total; 19.2 per 100,000 people (22nd fewest of 50 states)

1,014 total; 19.2 per 100,000 people (22nd fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 45.0% of households (20th highest of 50 states)

45.0% of households (20th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: D-

20. Utah

Source: GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 766 total; 22.7 per 100,000 people (22nd most of 50 states)

766 total; 22.7 per 100,000 people (22nd most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 39.7% of households (25th lowest of 50 states)

39.7% of households (25th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

19. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 359 total; 25.7 per 100,000 people (20th most of 50 states)

359 total; 25.7 per 100,000 people (20th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 46.3% of households (19th highest of 50 states)

46.3% of households (19th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: D-

18. Tennessee

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,349 total; 19.1 per 100,000 people (21st fewest of 50 states)

1,349 total; 19.1 per 100,000 people (21st fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 46.9% of households (18th highest of 50 states)

46.9% of households (18th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

17. Iowa

Source: lynngrae / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,166 total; 36.4 per 100,000 people (9th most of 50 states)

1,166 total; 36.4 per 100,000 people (9th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 38.5% of households (20th lowest of 50 states)

38.5% of households (20th lowest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

16. Maine

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 424 total; 30.6 per 100,000 people (13th most of 50 states)

424 total; 30.6 per 100,000 people (13th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 47.7% of households (16th highest of 50 states)

47.7% of households (16th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: D-

15. Kansas

Source: BeyondImages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 954 total; 32.5 per 100,000 people (12th most of 50 states)

954 total; 32.5 per 100,000 people (12th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 42.3% of households (22nd highest of 50 states)

42.3% of households (22nd highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

14. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,057 total; 20.8 per 100,000 people (25th fewest of 50 states)

1,057 total; 20.8 per 100,000 people (25th fewest of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 52.8% of households (10th highest of 50 states)

52.8% of households (10th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

13. Louisiana

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,038 total; 22.6 per 100,000 people (23rd most of 50 states)

1,038 total; 22.6 per 100,000 people (23rd most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 52.3% of households (13th highest of 50 states)

52.3% of households (13th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

12. Kentucky

Source: 2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,230 total; 27.3 per 100,000 people (17th most of 50 states)

1,230 total; 27.3 per 100,000 people (17th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 52.5% of households (12th highest of 50 states)

52.5% of households (12th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

11. Missouri

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,875 total; 30.3 per 100,000 people (14th most of 50 states)

1,875 total; 30.3 per 100,000 people (14th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 52.8% of households (11th highest of 50 states)

52.8% of households (11th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

10. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 836 total; 28.4 per 100,000 people (16th most of 50 states)

836 total; 28.4 per 100,000 people (16th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 54.1% of households (8th highest of 50 states)

54.1% of households (8th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

9. Oklahoma

Firearm stores in state: 1,190 total; 29.6 per 100,000 people (15th most of 50 states)

1,190 total; 29.6 per 100,000 people (15th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 54.9% of households (7th highest of 50 states)

54.9% of households (7th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

8. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 1,098 total; 36.1 per 100,000 people (10th most of 50 states)

1,098 total; 36.1 per 100,000 people (10th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 51.8% of households (14th highest of 50 states)

51.8% of households (14th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

7. Idaho

Firearm stores in state: 813 total; 41.9 per 100,000 people (7th most of 50 states)

813 total; 41.9 per 100,000 people (7th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 57.8% of households (4th highest of 50 states)

57.8% of households (4th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

6. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 812 total; 45.7 per 100,000 people (6th most of 50 states)

812 total; 45.7 per 100,000 people (6th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 60.0% of households (3rd highest of 50 states)

60.0% of households (3rd highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

5. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 491 total; 54.0 per 100,000 people (5th most of 50 states)

491 total; 54.0 per 100,000 people (5th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 55.0% of households (6th highest of 50 states)

55.0% of households (6th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

4. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 443 total; 56.8 per 100,000 people (4th most of 50 states)

443 total; 56.8 per 100,000 people (4th most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 53.3% of households (9th highest of 50 states)

53.3% of households (9th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

3. Alaska

Source: Richard Martin / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm stores in state: 446 total; 60.8 per 100,000 people (3rd most of 50 states)

446 total; 60.8 per 100,000 people (3rd most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 57.2% of households (5th highest of 50 states)

57.2% of households (5th highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

2. Montana

Firearm stores in state: 848 total; 75.5 per 100,000 people (2nd most of 50 states)

848 total; 75.5 per 100,000 people (2nd most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 65.0% of households (the highest of 50 states)

65.0% of households (the highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

1. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm stores in state: 537 total; 92.4 per 100,000 people (the most of 50 states)

537 total; 92.4 per 100,000 people (the most of 50 states) Est. firearm ownership rate: 60.7% of households (2nd highest of 50 states)

60.7% of households (2nd highest of 50 states) Stater gun safety law grade: F

