Adaptimmune Therapeutics Makes a Big Splash at ASCO

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares jumped on Friday after the company announced updated data from its early-stage clinical trial in patients with lung, head and neck cancers.

Specifically, the firm presented updated data from its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The data demonstrated durability and responses in synovial sarcoma, supporting Spearhead-1 as a potential registrational trial. The ASCO presentation also described a new response in a patient with lung cancer, and a response in a patient with head and neck cancer (reported in January).

Separately, Adaptimmune announced new responses in the Surpass trial, confirming the potential for Spear T‑cell therapies targeting MAGE-A4 to treat a broad range of cancers in addition to sarcoma. These data further support the rationale for two new Phase 2 trials: Spearhead-2 in head and neck cancer, which will begin later this year, and a second trial in esophagogastric junction cancer planned for the first half of 2021.

Adrian Rawcliffe, CEO, commented:

I am pleased to announce that we have identified a new indication to progress into late stage development. We plan to initiate a Phase 2 trial in esophagogastric junction cancer in the first half of 2021, with our next-generation ADP-A2M4CD8 SPEAR T-cells. In addition, the ASCO data demonstrate promising durability for ADP-A2M4 in sarcoma bolstering our ambition to have our first marketed therapy in 2022. I’m thrilled with the responses in a broad range of tumors with our programs targeting MAGE-A4 and AFP. I am confident that we will be able to identify more indications for late stage development as more patients are treated in our trials.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up about 72% on Friday, at $8.36 in a 52-week range of $0.71 to $10.19. The consensus price target is $4.40.