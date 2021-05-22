Oppenheimer Has 5 Sizzling Biotech Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Oppenheimer is one of the top investment banks on Wall Street, so we screened the firm’s outstanding research database and found four biotech stocks trading for less than $10 per share that could provide investors with some solid upside potential.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

This micro-cap stock has some big upside to the Oppenheimer price target. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States and elsewhere.

The company offers Evomela, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase 1 studies in China.

It also provides the following:

CNCT19 is an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

BI-1206 is in Phase 1/2 trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors and in a Phase 1/2a trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL.

CB-5339 is in Phase 1 clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as solid tumors and lymphomas.

CID-103 is for treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

Thiotepa has multiple indications, including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

Octreotide long-acting injectable formulations are for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors.

Zevaline is used to treat patients with NHL.

Marqbio is for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The Oppenheimer price target for the shares is a whopping $5, while the consensus target is $4.20. The stock recently rose above $1.50 per share.

