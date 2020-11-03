Healthcare Economy

These Are the 301 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

Douglas A. McIntyre
November 3, 2020 9:52 am
Last Updated: November 3, 2020 10:09 am

COVID-19 has killed almost 235,000 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 300,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have been in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 5,139. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the figure currently number is 5,121. Los Angeles County has had 7,074 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 2,811.

However, 301 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all. These span 35 states. In Hawaii, Montana and Nebraska, more than a third of counties within the state have not had a COVID-19 death.

Not surprisingly, the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Tompkins County in New York, has a population of 102,962. It is fairly isolated, in the Finger Lakes region, well south of Syracuse and Rochester. Cornell, an Ivy League university, is located there. However, it is mostly rural. Over 85% of the population is white Americans. Less than 4% are Black Americans, a group that has been hit hard by the disease across the country. Hispanics or Latinx, another hard-hit group, make up about 3% of the population. Tompkins County has had 656 confirmed cases.

Beyond Tompkins County is only one other county with no COVID-19 deaths and a population of over 50,000. This is Kauai County in Hawaii, with a population of 71,377. The state of Hawaii has only had 219 deaths in total, and a relatively small 15,359 confirmed cases. Confirmed cases in Kauai County have totaled 66.

Three of the counties on the list have not even registered a confirmed case. Esmeralda County, Nevada, which only has a population of 981, is one of them. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102 and is the second of these. The last is Kalawao County, Hawaii, which has a population of 75. It is the smallest county in the United States in terms of population and size, excluding water. It covers 52 square miles, of which 41 square miles is water.

Twenty-nine of the counties on the list have populations of less than 1,000.

These are the 301 counties where no one has died from COVID-19.

County State Population Cases Deaths
Tompkins New York 102,962 656 0
Kauai Hawaii 71,377 65 0
Siskiyou California 43,540 200 0
Clatsop Oregon 38,562 257 0
Chippewa Michigan 37,834 187 0
Sagadahoc Maine 35,277 88 0
Coos New Hampshire 32,038 96 0
Washington Maine 31,694 68 0
Jefferson Washington 30,856 88 0
Caledonia Vermont 30,425 46 0
Boyle Kentucky 29,913 491 0
Pine Minnesota 29,129 611 0
Orange Vermont 28,937 38 0
Pike Ohio 28,214 384 0
San Miguel New Mexico 28,034 196 0
Orleans Vermont 26,911 42 0
Woodford Kentucky 26,097 419 0
Tillamook Oregon 26,076 77 0
Adair Missouri 25,325 578 0
Pottawatomie Kansas 23,545 318 0
Antrim Michigan 23,177 143 0
Fillmore Minnesota 20,888 309 0
Dodge Minnesota 20,582 432 0
McDowell West Virginia 19,217 131 0
Plumas California 18,699 85 0
Los Alamos New Mexico 18,356 50 0
Morgan West Virginia 17,624 157 0
Piscataquis Maine 16,887 11 0
Giles Virginia 16,814 146 0
San Juan Washington 16,473 34 0
Park Montana 16,246 285 0
Neosho Kansas 16,125 193 0
Lawrence Kentucky 15,783 175 0
Roseau Minnesota 15,462 393 0
Page Iowa 15,363 441 0
Kossuth Iowa 15,075 519 0
Morgan Ohio 14,702 104 0
Pendleton Kentucky 14,520 142 0
Fleming Kentucky 14,479 200 0
Noble Ohio 14,443 239 0
Trigg Kentucky 14,344 261 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 306 0
Braxton West Virginia 14,282 73 0
Faribault Minnesota 13,896 268 0
Ketchikan Gateway Alaska 13,804 90 0
Kodiak Island Alaska 13,649 124 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 152 0
Archuleta Colorado 12,908 68 0
Trinity California 12,862 30 0
Caldwell Kentucky 12,727 306 0
Magoffin Kentucky 12,666 203 0
Johnson Illinois 12,602 408 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 163 0
Jefferson Montana 11,778 186 0
Washita Oklahoma 11,432 193 0
Cottonwood Minnesota 11,372 318 0
Pope Minnesota 10,980 178 0
Mackinac Michigan 10,817 171 0
Red Willow Nebraska 10,806 283 0
Oregon Missouri 10,699 247 0
Switzerland Indiana 10,628 110 0
Lake Minnesota 10,569 142 0
Iron Missouri 10,221 115 0
Ralls Missouri 10,217 221 0
Martin Indiana 10,210 214 0
Ritchie West Virginia 9,932 53 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 138 0
Cheyenne Nebraska 9,852 129 0
Marshall Kansas 9,798 77 0
North Slope Alaska 9,797 281 0
Pratt Kansas 9,582 147 0
Montmorency Michigan 9,261 37 0
Woods Oklahoma 9,127 190 0
Greene Iowa 9,003 210 0
Modoc California 8,938 34 0
Tyler West Virginia 8,909 55 0
Maries Missouri 8,884 222 0
Mathews Virginia 8,796 137 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 82 0
Clearwater Idaho 8,640 149 0
Trimble Kentucky 8,637 102 0
Pocahontas West Virginia 8,531 73 0
Cedar Nebraska 8,523 159 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 36 0
Gilmer West Virginia 8,205 65 0
Kusilvak Alaska 8,198 250 0
Conejos Colorado 8,142 82 0
Keith Nebraska 8,099 119 0
Decatur Iowa 8,044 174 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 110 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 203 0
Lake Oregon 7,843 47 0
Doniphan Kansas 7,736 188 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 258 0
Dade Missouri 7,590 152 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 143 0
Ferry Washington 7,576 35 0
Chariton Missouri 7,546 75 0
Elliott Kentucky 7,517 340 0
Worth Iowa 7,489 160 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 36 0
Pepin Wisconsin 7,262 172 0
Harney Oregon 7,228 39 0
Childress Texas 7,226 125 0
Wolfe Kentucky 7,223 74 0
Jefferson Nebraska 7,188 102 0
Grant Oregon 7,183 14 0
Union Indiana 7,153 133 0
Weston Wyoming 7,100 164 0
Tucker West Virginia 7,027 67 0
Pembina North Dakota 7,016 257 0
Nemaha Nebraska 7,004 173 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 17 0
Henderson Illinois 6,884 137 0
Powell Montana 6,861 183 0
Cumberland Kentucky 6,713 153 0
Brown Illinois 6,675 127 0
Woodruff Arkansas 6,660 150 0
Pershing Nevada 6,611 24 0
Norman Minnesota 6,559 150 0
Kearney Nebraska 6,552 258 0
Edwards Illinois 6,507 116 0
Rio Blanco Colorado 6,465 31 0
Jefferson Oklahoma 6,223 90 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 58 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 9 0
Greenwood Kansas 6,156 63 0
Osceola Iowa 6,115 318 0
Hamlin South Dakota 6,000 225 0
Stanton Nebraska 5,992 85 0
Gilpin Colorado 5,924 30 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 119 0
Alfalfa Oklahoma 5,857 132 0
Broadwater Montana 5,834 92 0
Bent Colorado 5,809 18 0
Wirt West Virginia 5,797 56 0
Chouteau Montana 5,789 119 0
Dewey South Dakota 5,779 404 0
Hartley Texas 5,767 179 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 100 0
Putnam Illinois 5,746 107 0
Lincoln Minnesota 5,707 208 0
Coal Oklahoma 5,618 119 0
Covington Virginia 5,582 50 0
Morris Kansas 5,566 65 0
Lincoln Colorado 5,548 25 0
Washington Kansas 5,525 39 0
Wheeler Texas 5,482 90 0
Boone Nebraska 5,313 168 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 24 0
Sheridan Nebraska 5,234 147 0
Delta Texas 5,215 36 0
Calhoun Arkansas 5,202 61 0
Johnson Nebraska 5,197 114 0
Lincoln Nevada 5,174 49 0
Craig Virginia 5,113 61 0
Thayer Nebraska 5,098 71 0
Scott Illinois 5,047 116 0
Dillingham Alaska 4,975 61 0
Calhoun Illinois 4,858 84 0
Morrill Nebraska 4,841 132 0
Washington Colorado 4,840 106 0
Barber Kansas 4,733 57 0
Cameron Pennsylvania 4,686 10 0
Hot Springs Wyoming 4,680 55 0
Custer Colorado 4,640 24 0
Menominee Wisconsin 4,579 344 0
Mora New Mexico 4,563 15 0
Schuyler Missouri 4,502 47 0
Mineral Nevada 4,448 18 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 26 0
Kittson Minnesota 4,337 66 0
Oneida Idaho 4,326 64 0
Phillips Colorado 4,318 61 0
Nuckolls Nebraska 4,275 109 0
Mineral Montana 4,211 16 0
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 11 0
Ellis Oklahoma 4,072 30 0
Wells North Dakota 4,055 201 0
Hardin Illinois 4,009 59 0
Norton Virginia 3,990 52 0
Storey Nevada 3,941 24 0
Chase Nebraska 3,734 160 0
Kimball Nebraska 3,667 65 0
Mercer Missouri 3,664 37 0
Smith Kansas 3,663 24 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 24 0
Sheridan Montana 3,574 83 0
Webster Nebraska 3,571 123 0
Baca Colorado 3,563 37 0
Nance Nebraska 3,554 113 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 65 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 16 0
Chautauqua Kansas 3,367 24 0
Traverse Minnesota 3,337 63 0
Shackelford Texas 3,311 40 0
Granite Montana 3,269 71 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 23 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 81 0
Franklin Nebraska 3,006 94 0
Stanley South Dakota 2,997 101 0
Collingsworth Texas 2,996 21 0
Brown Nebraska 2,988 82 0
Sierra California 2,930 6 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 43 0
Perkins South Dakota 2,907 82 0
Hitchcock Nebraska 2,843 52 0
Fallon Montana 2,838 85 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 39 0
Aurora South Dakota 2,759 205 0
Harmon Oklahoma 2,721 78 0
Pawnee Nebraska 2,676 32 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 61 0
Frontier Nebraska 2,609 43 0
Butte Idaho 2,602 104 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 6 0
Kiowa Kansas 2,526 49 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 13 0
Rawlins Kansas 2,509 96 0
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 183 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 19 0
Niobrara Wyoming 2,448 17 0
Greeley Nebraska 2,410 48 0
McPherson South Dakota 2,364 72 0
Adams North Dakota 2,351 91 0
Potter South Dakota 2,326 139 0
Liberty Montana 2,280 35 0
Jeff Davis Texas 2,234 23 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 31 0
Garfield Washington 2,224 26 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 10 0
Cimarron Oklahoma 2,189 40 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 39 0
Keweenaw Michigan 2,130 23 0
Menard Texas 2,123 77 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 2 0
Boyd Nebraska 2,042 78 0
Worth Missouri 2,040 36 0
Cheyenne Colorado 2,039 15 0
Gosper Nebraska 2,015 62 0
Garfield Nebraska 1,975 35 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 16 0
Gilliam Oregon 1,907 17 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 15 0
Golden Valley North Dakota 1,882 121 0
Garden Nebraska 1,860 48 0
Hodgeman Kansas 1,842 29 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 3 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 13 0
Comanche Kansas 1,780 19 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 31 0
McCone Montana 1,630 65 0
Sherman Oregon 1,605 21 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 47 0
Irion Texas 1,524 14 0
Kiowa Colorado 1,449 6 0
Glasscock Texas 1,430 13 0
Wheeler Oregon 1,426 1 0
Prairie Montana 1,342 33 0
Hyde South Dakota 1,331 51 0
Sully South Dakota 1,331 45 0
Harding South Dakota 1,311 58 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 9 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 12 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 17 0
Wibaux Montana 1,175 44 0
Motley Texas 1,156 17 0
Alpine California 1,146 4 0
Garfield Montana 1,141 30 0
Sterling Texas 1,141 21 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 40 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 8 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 0 0
Billings North Dakota 946 34 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 25 0
Camas Idaho 886 41 0
Logan Nebraska 886 11 0
Roberts Texas 885 15 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 4 0
Terrell Texas 862 4 0
Mineral Colorado 823 21 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 3 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 9 0
Kent Texas 749 12 0
Jones South Dakota 735 34 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 16 0
Grant Nebraska 718 5 0
Slope North Dakota 704 15 0
Banner Nebraska 696 4 0
Borden Texas 665 2 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 14 0
Loup Nebraska 585 8 0
San Juan Colorado 544 10 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 3 0
Harding New Mexico 459 1 0
McPherson Nebraska 454 10 0
Petroleum Montana 432 4 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 5 0
King Texas 228 1 0
Loving Texas 102 0 0
Kalawao Hawaii 75 0 0

ALSO READ: America's Youngest Presidents

