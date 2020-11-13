California the Second State to Pass 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

California has become the second state to pass the 1 million mark on confirmed COVID-19 cases. It follows Texas, which passed the mark just days ago. Confirmed cases have started to rise by the thousands every day in both states as the pace of new infections in America accelerates.

California’s confirmed cases have reached 1,009,187, as they rose 9,689 in a day. Coronavirus deaths stand at 18,141, a gain of 32. Confirmed cases in Texas number 1,060,668, an increase of 9,676. Fatal cases there stand at 19,705, up by 161.

Much of the rapid rise in the California numbers is due to Los Angeles County. It is the most populous county in the country by far at 10,105,518 residents. It also has the largest number of confirmed cases at 324,567, after a one-day gain of 1,998. The fatal case count in Los Angeles County stands at 7,216, or 16 higher.

California’s confirmed case count is followed by Florida’s, which is at 863,619, up by 5,607. Deaths from the disease in Florida total 17,585, after adding 73. New York State ranks fourth at 550,516, an increase of 4,798. The deaths there rose by 26 to 33,424, which is the highest fatal case count in the country by far. Most of these came in the period from late March through April, when the disease ravaged New York City and the surrounding areas.

Nationwide, confirmed cases reached 10,637,421, or 163,409 more than yesterday. That increase is a record for a single day and follows several other days of record levels. COVID-19 deaths in the country total 246,291, up by 1,870.

The United States has the largest number of confirmed cases by far among the world’s nations. India ranks second at 8,729,190, after adding 45,151. Many experts in the Indian government and medical communities believe these numbers are far too low because of the difficulty gathering data in its huge cities and far-flung rural areas.

Third in the world, Brazil has 5,783,647 confirmed cases, a gain of 34,640. The deaths in the Latin American country are at 164,332, an increase of 926. France ranks fourth in confirmed cases at 1,898,710, up 33,172. Its fatal cases stand at 42,960, or 425 higher. Russia follows closely with 1,880,551 confirmed cases and 32,443 fatalities. Those figures are up by 43,591 and 850, respectively.

The other nations with confirmed case counts over a million are Spain (1,427,220), the United Kingdom (1,290,195), Argentina (1,284,519), Columbia (1,174,012) and Italy (1,066,401).

These national numbers mean that Texas has more confirmed cases than all but 10 nations, and California is close behind.