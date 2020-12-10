These Are the 116 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

COVID-19 has killed 292,480 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 350,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have numbered in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the figure is already 5,222. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the number is 5,235. Los Angeles County has had 8,000 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 3,103.

However, 116 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all.

Only one county on the list has over 35,000 residents. Sagadahoc County, Maine, is along the Atlantic coast. Its population is 35,277. It has 191 confirmed cases. Maine overall has few cases compared to the rest of the country. With 14,454 confirmed cases, it ranks second from the bottom based on that measure, behind only Vermont, which has 5,285. Fatal cases in Maine total 246.

The next largest county on the list based on total population is Boyle, Kentucky, which has a population of 29,913. Confirmed cases stand at 1,277, the highest of any county with no deaths. Boyle County sits in the middle of the state, southeast of Louisville, the largest city in Kentucky. Kentucky has 212,997 confirmed cases and 2,359 deaths.

The next largest county on the list based on population is in Vermont, the state with the fewest confirmed cases in the United States. Orange County has 28,937. It has posted 259 confirmed cases so far.

One county on the list has registered only one confirmed case. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102. It is the second-least populated county in America, and it covers an area of 677 square miles.

These are the 116 counties where no one has died of COVID-19.