These Are the 116 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

Douglas A. McIntyre
December 10, 2020 10:03 am

COVID-19 has killed 292,480 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 350,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have numbered in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the figure is already 5,222. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the number is 5,235. Los Angeles County has had 8,000 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 3,103.

However, 116 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all.

Only one county on the list has over 35,000 residents. Sagadahoc County, Maine, is along the Atlantic coast. Its population is 35,277. It has 191 confirmed cases. Maine overall has few cases compared to the rest of the country. With 14,454 confirmed cases, it ranks second from the bottom based on that measure, behind only Vermont, which has 5,285. Fatal cases in Maine total 246.

The next largest county on the list based on total population is Boyle, Kentucky, which has a population of 29,913. Confirmed cases stand at 1,277, the highest of any county with no deaths. Boyle County sits in the middle of the state, southeast of Louisville, the largest city in Kentucky. Kentucky has 212,997 confirmed cases and 2,359 deaths.

The next largest county on the list based on population is in Vermont, the state with the fewest confirmed cases in the United States. Orange County has 28,937. It has posted 259 confirmed cases so far.

One county on the list has registered only one confirmed case. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102. It is the second-least populated county in America, and it covers an area of 677 square miles.

These are the 116 counties where no one has died of COVID-19.

County State Population Cases Deaths
Sagadahoc Maine 35,277 190 0
Boyle Kentucky 29,913 1,277 0
Orange Vermont 28,937 259 0
Fillmore Minnesota 20,888 835 0
Plumas California 18,699 256 0
Los Alamos New Mexico 18,356 184 0
Dukes Massachusetts 17,313 322 0
Fleming Kentucky 14,479 430 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 525 0
Braxton West Virginia 14,282 153 0
Ketchikan Gateway Alaska 13,804 192 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 387 0
Archuleta Colorado 12,908 342 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 556 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 207 0
Modoc California 8,938 128 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 173 0
Clearwater Idaho 8,640 673 0
Trimble Kentucky 8,637 225 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 89 0
Gilmer West Virginia 8,205 225 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 268 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 378 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 350 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 333 0
Chariton Missouri 7,546 268 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 92 0
Jefferson Nebraska 7,188 450 0
Tucker West Virginia 7,027 204 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 47 0
Pershing Nevada 6,611 106 0
Luce Michigan 6,364 177 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 259 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 69 0
Stanton Nebraska 5,992 258 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 227 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 106 0
Putnam Illinois 5,746 271 0
Lincoln Colorado 5,548 561 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 89 0
Scott Illinois 5,047 269 0
Custer Colorado 4,640 97 0
Mora New Mexico 4,563 53 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 79 0
Mineral Montana 4,211 94 0
Ellis Oklahoma 4,072 252 0
Norton Virginia 3,990 100 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 67 0
Baca Colorado 3,563 133 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 159 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 28 0
Shackelford Texas 3,311 59 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 46 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 199 0
Sierra California 2,930 18 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 88 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 68 0
Harmon Oklahoma 2,721 151 0
Pawnee Nebraska 2,676 120 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 126 0
Butte Idaho 2,602 138 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 28 0
Kiowa Kansas 2,526 86 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 16 0
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 295 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 20 0
Greeley Nebraska 2,410 146 0
Adams North Dakota 2,351 187 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 44 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 27 0
Cimarron Oklahoma 2,189 82 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 109 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 68 0
Worth Missouri 2,040 89 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 68 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 54 0
Golden Valley North Dakota 1,882 174 0
Garden Nebraska 1,860 84 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 36 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 25 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 40 0
McCone Montana 1,630 118 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 97 0
Irion Texas 1,524 35 0
Kiowa Colorado 1,449 35 0
Hyde South Dakota 1,331 126 0
Harding South Dakota 1,311 83 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 22 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 22 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 33 0
Alpine California 1,146 53 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 52 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 9 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 15 0
Billings North Dakota 946 41 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 46 0
Camas Idaho 886 56 0
Logan Nebraska 886 54 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 10 0
Mineral Colorado 823 37 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 18 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 25 0
Jones South Dakota 735 63 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 25 0
Slope North Dakota 704 19 0
Banner Nebraska 696 17 0
Borden Texas 665 5 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 37 0
Loup Nebraska 585 34 0
San Juan Colorado 544 20 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 15 0
Harding New Mexico 459 6 0
McPherson Nebraska 454 17 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 16 0
King Texas 228 2 0
Loving Texas 102 1 0

