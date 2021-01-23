Healthcare Economy

COVID-19: These Are the Only 75 Counties Left Where No One Has Died

Douglas A. McIntyre
January 23, 2021 8:02 am

COVID-19 has killed 418,093 people in America, according to the Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker. One CDC forecast is that the number could be 500,000 by the middle of next month. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths number in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 7,942. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the figure currently is 8,149. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country, has had 14,894 deaths. Cook County, home of Chicago, has had 9,197.

However, 75 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all. Many are in states that have had very few deaths, like Vermont. Others are very small counties, based on population, in hard-hit states like Kansas.

It is not surprising that the counties with no deaths have small populations. The largest is Dukes County, Massachusetts. Its population is 17,313. According to the Census Bureau, almost 90% of the population is white, much higher than the national average. Almost 5% is Black. The median home value is $699,500, well more than twice the national average. Household income is $71,811, also above the national. The poverty rate is a relatively low 7.3%. Dukes County encompasses the entire island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Beyond Dukes County, only four other counties on the list have populations over 10,000. The next largest is San Juan, Washington, at 16,473. Following that it Estill County, Kentucky with a population of 14.313. The location of the largest counties on this list shows how widespread counties with no COVID-19 deaths are geographical.

Three of the counties on the list have posted less than 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. These are Harding County in New Mexico, Skagway, Alaska, and Loving Counties in Texas. Loving has recorded only one.

These are the 75 counties where no one has died from COVID-19:

County State Population Cases Deaths
Dukes Massachusetts 17,313 683 0
San Juan Washington 16,473 90 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 823 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 1,723 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 821 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 201 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 163 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 223 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 484 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 601 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 349 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 479 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 191 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 81 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 514 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 111 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 348 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 106 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 115 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 236 0
Mineral Montana 4,211 208 0
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 63 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 149 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 191 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 25 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 107 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 319 0
Sierra California 2,930 40 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 112 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 79 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 147 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 51 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 17 0
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 366 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 22 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 45 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 71 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 135 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 122 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 81 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 82 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 56 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 44 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 84 0
McCone Montana 1,630 152 0
Sherman Oregon 1,605 47 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 107 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 44 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 30 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 40 0
Alpine California 1,146 71 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 53 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 8 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 34 0
Billings North Dakota 946 53 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 56 0
Logan Nebraska 886 71 0
Camas Idaho 886 58 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 15 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 32 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 39 0
Jones South Dakota 735 77 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 49 0
Slope North Dakota 704 30 0
Banner Nebraska 696 26 0
Borden Texas 665 18 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 50 0
Loup Nebraska 585 38 0
San Juan Colorado 544 34 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 18 0
Harding New Mexico 459 8 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 18 0
King Texas 228 12 0
Loving Texas 102 1 0

