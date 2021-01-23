COVID-19: These Are the Only 75 Counties Left Where No One Has Died

COVID-19 has killed 418,093 people in America, according to the Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker. One CDC forecast is that the number could be 500,000 by the middle of next month. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths number in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 7,942. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the figure currently is 8,149. Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country, has had 14,894 deaths. Cook County, home of Chicago, has had 9,197.

However, 75 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all. Many are in states that have had very few deaths, like Vermont. Others are very small counties, based on population, in hard-hit states like Kansas.

It is not surprising that the counties with no deaths have small populations. The largest is Dukes County, Massachusetts. Its population is 17,313. According to the Census Bureau, almost 90% of the population is white, much higher than the national average. Almost 5% is Black. The median home value is $699,500, well more than twice the national average. Household income is $71,811, also above the national. The poverty rate is a relatively low 7.3%. Dukes County encompasses the entire island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Beyond Dukes County, only four other counties on the list have populations over 10,000. The next largest is San Juan, Washington, at 16,473. Following that it Estill County, Kentucky with a population of 14.313. The location of the largest counties on this list shows how widespread counties with no COVID-19 deaths are geographical.

Three of the counties on the list have posted less than 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. These are Harding County in New Mexico, Skagway, Alaska, and Loving Counties in Texas. Loving has recorded only one.

These are the 75 counties where no one has died from COVID-19:

