COVID-19: 15 Neighborhoods Where It Is Surging in America's Largest City

COVID-19 hit America’s largest city early in its spread. It has killed 30,564 people there, most of them last March and April. After that, the worst of the damage of the disease to human life moved elsewhere. However, New York City, New York State and New Jersey have seen a new surge recently. Worry is that new variants are partially to blame. At least one of them spreads quickly, and another may have appeared for the first time. The percentage of people who have tested positive based on a seven-day figure has risen above 10% in 15 neighborhoods.

The New York Times lists New Jersey and New York among the five states where cases are growing most rapidly, based on new cases per 100,000 people on average over the past seven days. Public health officials think New York could be a center of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

New York officials recently reported the first case of a Brazilian variant of the disease. CBS2 reports:

The Brazilian COVID variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January. There are currently 48 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant is believed to be more contagious.



The Wall Street Journal reports another variant is widespread in the city:

An estimated half of current Covid-19 cases in New York City have been linked to variants first identified in New York City and the U.K., indicating that new variants continue to spread, health officials said Wednesday.

NYC Health gathers information on COVID-19 and makes it publicly available. One way the data is sorted is by zip code.

These are the 15 zip codes where there is a seven-day positive test rate of over 10%: