The Most Populous County In America

The Census recently came out with its “Growth in the Nation’s Largest Counties Rebounds in 2022.” It reviewed the population increase or decline in the country’s largest 3,144 counties between 2020 and 2022. Based on this data, the largest country by far is Los Angeles County, with a population of 9,721,138. This number was from July 2022. The figure had dropped from the April 2020 Census when the figure was 10,041,042. It had the largest numeric drop in any country over that period.

Los Angeles County has a larger population than 40 states.

The next largest county in the US is Cook County which includes Chicago, with a population of 5,109,292. It is followed by Harris County, which had a population of 4,780,913. Harris County included Houston.

Los Angeles Country covers several large cities. Los Angeles itself has a population of 3.8 million. The county also encompasses Santa Clara, Santa Monica, Pasadena, and Torrance.

California was broken into some counties as early as 1850. One of these was Los Angeles County. Then, the country stretched as far east as the border with Nevada. It was broken into several counties in the 1850s and 1860s.

The county is huge. It covers 4,751 square miles. Elevation in the county runs from zero feet above sea level to 10,068 feet above sea level.

The median personal income in the country is $30,654, slightly below the US figure. Los Angeles County has the largest homeless population in the US at about 50,000.

