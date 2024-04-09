Buying a House In These Markets Would Eat Up Most of Your Wages BackyardProduction / Getty Images

What kind of house can you afford? That, of course, depends on your income and how much mortgage you can take on. According to lending guidelines, your monthly housing expenses — including mortgage payments, property taxes, and insurance (as well as other relevant fees) — should not exceed 28% of your gross monthly income.

Nationwide, however, typical housing expenses amount to $1,930, or 32.3% of the average annual national wage of $71,708 this quarter, according to a report by real estate data company ATTOM. In fact, this figure exceeds 28% in 425 of the 590 counties ATTOM analyzed. And in nearly all counties, affordability was worse in the first quarter compared to historical averages. So where is affordability the worst?

To find the least affordable housing markets in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s 2024 U.S. Home Affordability Report. The report analyzed median home prices and average wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 590 U.S. counties to find the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. 24/7 Wall St. listed here the 41 counties more than 60% of wages is required to afford a median-priced home. We broke ties using median sales price. ATTOM also calculated the income required to afford a median-priced home assuming a front-end debt-to-income ratio of 28% and 20% down payment.

Among the 41 least affordable counties, major expenses on median-priced homes account for anywhere from 60.1% to a whopping 109.5% — considerably higher than the 32.3% of wages expenses account for nationwide. In fact, the average wage earner in these counties would not qualify to buy a home there. Indeed, in 36 of the counties on the list, home sales price is greater than $500,000. (Also see: This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America.)

The West region has the most counties on the list at 26, including 17 counties in California and three in Hawaii. Not surprising, Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa, and Santa Barbara are among the least affordable counties, as are Honolulu and Maui. The Northeast region is next with 11 counties on the list. The six in New York counties include four of New York City’s boroughs — Staten Island, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.

41. Yavapai, Arizona

County seat: Prescott

Prescott Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.10%

60.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $479,900 (#100 lowest of 590 counties)

$479,900 (#100 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $50,674 (#78 lowest of 590 counties)

$50,674 (#78 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $108,751

$108,751 Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%

-1% Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 237,830

40. Missoula, Montana

County seat: Missoula

Missoula Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.40%

60.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $490,337 (#91 lowest of 590 counties)

$490,337 (#91 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $55,926 (#223 lowest of 590 counties)

$55,926 (#223 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $120,679

$120,679 Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%

-1% Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 118,541

39. Snohomish, Washington

County seat: Everett

Everett Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.60%

60.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $678,486 (#27 lowest of 590 counties)

$678,486 (#27 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $75,114 (#65 highest of 590 counties)

$75,114 (#65 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $162,633

$162,633 Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 828,337

38. Hawaii, Hawaii

County seat: Hilo

Hilo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.80%

60.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $515,000 (#69 lowest of 590 counties)

$515,000 (#69 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $54,561 (#178 lowest of 590 counties)

$54,561 (#178 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $118,454

$118,454 Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%

+8% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 202,163

37. Forsyth, Georgia

County seat: Cumming

Cumming Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.90%

60.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $566,450 (#53 lowest of 590 counties)

$566,450 (#53 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $61,373 (#227 highest of 590 counties)

$61,373 (#227 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $133,592

$133,592 Year-over-year change in sales price: +11%

+11% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 253,225

36. Contra Costa, California

County seat: Martinez

Martinez Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 61.30%

61.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $745,000 (#24 lowest of 590 counties)

$745,000 (#24 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $83,252 (#38 highest of 590 counties)

$83,252 (#38 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $182,345

$182,345 Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 1,162,648

35. Linn, Iowa

County seat: Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 61.60%

61.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $238,000 (#411 lowest of 590 counties)

$238,000 (#411 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $64,753 (#180 highest of 590 counties)

$64,753 (#180 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $142,495

$142,495 Year-over-year change in sales price: +64%

+64% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 229,308

34. Honolulu, Hawaii

County seat: Honolulu

Honolulu Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 61.80%

61.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $640,470 (#38 lowest of 590 counties)

$640,470 (#38 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $65,715 (#167 highest of 590 counties)

$65,715 (#167 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $145,151

$145,151 Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%

0% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 1,010,100

33. Placer, California

County seat: Auburn

Auburn Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 62.00%

62.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $630,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties)

$630,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $70,031 (#103 highest of 590 counties)

$70,031 (#103 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $155,070

$155,070 Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%

-1% Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 406,608

32. Passaic, New Jersey

County seat: Paterson

Paterson Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 62.10%

62.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $482,250 (#97 lowest of 590 counties)

$482,250 (#97 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $62,075 (#212 highest of 590 counties)

$62,075 (#212 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $137,729

$137,729 Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%

+7% Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 519,986

31. Deschutes, Oregon

County seat: Bend

Bend Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 63.20%

63.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $587,500 (#49 lowest of 590 counties)

$587,500 (#49 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $61,737 (#222 highest of 590 counties)

$61,737 (#222 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $139,249

$139,249 Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%

+1% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 199,352

30. El Dorado, California

County seat: Placerville

Placerville Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.00%

64.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $600,000 (#44 lowest of 590 counties)

$600,000 (#44 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $63,284 (#201 highest of 590 counties)

$63,284 (#201 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $144,726

$144,726 Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%

+5% Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 191,713

29. New York, New York

County seat: Manhattan

Manhattan Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.00%

64.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $1,450,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties)

$1,450,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $156,117 (#4 highest of 590 counties)

$156,117 (#4 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $357,115

$357,115 Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%

-8% Year-over-year change in wages: -3%

-3% County population: 1,645,867

28. Bergen, New Jersey

County seat: Hackensack

Hackensack Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.10%

64.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $650,000 (#35 lowest of 590 counties)

$650,000 (#35 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $78,273 (#54 highest of 590 counties)

$78,273 (#54 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $179,164

$179,164 Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%

+13% Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 953,243

27. Collier, Florida

County seat: East Naples

East Naples Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.90%

64.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $648,500 (#37 lowest of 590 counties)

$648,500 (#37 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $64,753 (#180 highest of 590 counties)

$64,753 (#180 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $150,133

$150,133 Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%

+1% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 380,221

26. Gallatin, Montana

County seat: Bozeman

Bozeman Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.90%

64.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $566,067 (#54 lowest of 590 counties)

$566,067 (#54 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $61,165 (#230 highest of 590 counties)

$61,165 (#230 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $141,854

$141,854 Year-over-year change in sales price: -7%

-7% Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 119,685

25. Monmouth, New Jersey

County seat: Freehold

Freehold Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 65.10%

65.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $596,750 (#45 lowest of 590 counties)

$596,750 (#45 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $67,587 (#140 highest of 590 counties)

$67,587 (#140 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $157,230

$157,230 Year-over-year change in sales price: +12%

+12% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 643,064

24. Beaufort, South Carolina

County seat: Beaufort

Beaufort Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 65.70%

65.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $518,000 (#68 lowest of 590 counties)

$518,000 (#68 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $51,363 (#91 lowest of 590 counties)

$51,363 (#91 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $120,546

$120,546 Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%

+8% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 189,071

23. Alameda, California

County seat: Oakland

Oakland Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 66.50%

66.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $925,000 (#9 lowest of 590 counties)

$925,000 (#9 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $94,536 (#16 highest of 590 counties)

$94,536 (#16 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $224,669

$224,669 Year-over-year change in sales price: -3%

-3% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 1,663,823

22. Richmond, New York

County seat: Staten Island

Staten Island Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 66.60%

66.60% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $630,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties)

$630,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $64,909 (#179 highest of 590 counties)

$64,909 (#179 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $154,332

$154,332 Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%

+5% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 492,925

21. Nevada, California

County seat: Nevada City

Nevada City Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 67.50%

67.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $575,000 (#52 lowest of 590 counties)

$575,000 (#52 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,007 (#286 highest of 590 counties)

$59,007 (#286 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $142,306

$142,306 Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%

+3% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 102,322

20. Washington, Rhode Island

County seat: South Kingstown

South Kingstown Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 68.80%

68.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $608,555 (#43 lowest of 590 counties)

$608,555 (#43 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,852 (#257 highest of 590 counties)

$59,852 (#257 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $147,152

$147,152 Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%

+6% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 129,998

19. Barnstable, Massachusetts

County seat: Barnstable

Barnstable Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 69.10%

69.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $650,000 (#35 lowest of 590 counties)

$650,000 (#35 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $61,750 (#221 highest of 590 counties)

$61,750 (#221 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $152,364

$152,364 Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%

+7% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 229,436

18. Washington, Utah

County seat: St. George

St. George Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 69.50%

69.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $498,632 (#85 lowest of 590 counties)

$498,632 (#85 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $46,111 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)

$46,111 (#15 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $114,390

$114,390 Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%

+5% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 183,297

17. San Diego, California

County seat: San Diego

San Diego Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 71.00%

71.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $840,000 (#13 lowest of 590 counties)

$840,000 (#13 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $79,066 (#51 highest of 590 counties)

$79,066 (#51 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $200,603

$200,603 Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%

+7% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 3,289,701

16. Riverside, California

County seat: Riverside

Riverside Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 71.40%

71.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $590,000 (#48 lowest of 590 counties)

$590,000 (#48 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $57,057 (#252 lowest of 590 counties)

$57,057 (#252 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $145,595

$145,595 Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%

+6% Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 2,429,487

15. Los Angeles, California

County seat: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 71.40%

71.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $848,000 (#12 lowest of 590 counties)

$848,000 (#12 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $80,028 (#47 highest of 590 counties)

$80,028 (#47 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $204,007

$204,007 Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%

+6% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 9,936,690

14. Nassau, New York

County seat: Mineola

Mineola Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 74.00%

74.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $735,000 (#25 lowest of 590 counties)

$735,000 (#25 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $74,386 (#71 highest of 590 counties)

$74,386 (#71 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $196,676

$196,676 Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%

+9% Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 1,389,160

13. Sonoma, California

County seat: Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 77.00%

77.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $790,000 (#17 lowest of 590 counties)

$790,000 (#17 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $69,875 (#106 highest of 590 counties)

$69,875 (#106 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $192,201

$192,201 Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%

+7% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 488,436

12. Queens, New York

County seat: Queens

Queens Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 78.50%

78.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $775,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)

$775,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $66,482 (#158 highest of 590 counties)

$66,482 (#158 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $186,284

$186,284 Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%

+3% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 2,360,826

11. Rockland, New York

County seat: New City

New City Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 78.90%

78.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $650,750 (#34 lowest of 590 counties)

$650,750 (#34 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $63,869 (#193 highest of 590 counties)

$63,869 (#193 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $179,913

$179,913 Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%

+13% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 337,326

10. Ventura, California

County seat: Ventura

Ventura Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 82.70%

82.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $830,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)

$830,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $67,327 (#143 highest of 590 counties)

$67,327 (#143 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $198,764

$198,764 Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%

+9% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 842,009

9. Santa Barbara, California

County seat: Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 82.90%

82.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $812,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties)

$812,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $65,182 (#173 highest of 590 counties)

$65,182 (#173 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $193,052

$193,052 Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 445,213

8. Napa, California

County seat: Napa

Napa Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 87.50%

87.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $862,500 (#11 lowest of 590 counties)

$862,500 (#11 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $68,770 (#119 highest of 590 counties)

$68,770 (#119 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $214,809

$214,809 Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 137,384

7. Monterey, California

County seat: Salinas

Salinas Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 88.50%

88.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $778,000 (#20 lowest of 590 counties)

$778,000 (#20 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $58,890 (#289 highest of 590 counties)

$58,890 (#289 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $186,074

$186,074 Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%

0% Year-over-year change in wages: +5%

+5% County population: 437,609

6. Orange, California

County seat: Santa Ana

Santa Ana Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 95.10%

95.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $1,100,000 (#6 lowest of 590 counties)

$1,100,000 (#6 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $77,025 (#57 highest of 590 counties)

$77,025 (#57 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $261,641

$261,641 Year-over-year change in sales price: +15%

+15% Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 3,175,227

5. San Luis Obispo, California

County seat: San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 95.30%

95.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $834,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties)

$834,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $58,656 (#293 highest of 590 counties)

$58,656 (#293 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $199,689

$199,689 Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%

+6% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 281,712

4. Santa Cruz, California

County seat: Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 97.30%

97.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $945,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties)

$945,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $64,688 (#182 highest of 590 counties)

$64,688 (#182 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $224,790

$224,790 Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%

-8% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 268,571

3. Maui, Hawaii

County seat: Wailuku

Wailuku Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 100.50%

100.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $904,527 (#10 lowest of 590 counties)

$904,527 (#10 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $58,201 (#280 lowest of 590 counties)

$58,201 (#280 lowest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $208,806

$208,806 Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 164,765

2. Marin, California

County seat: San Rafael

San Rafael Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 102.80%

102.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $1,350,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties)

$1,350,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $90,402 (#21 highest of 590 counties)

$90,402 (#21 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $331,869

$331,869 Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%

+5% Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 260,485

1. Kings, New York

County seat: Brooklyn

Brooklyn Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 109.50%

109.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $985,671 (#7 lowest of 590 counties)

$985,671 (#7 lowest of 590 counties) Annualized weekly wages: $59,020 (#284 highest of 590 counties)

$59,020 (#284 highest of 590 counties) Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $230,802

$230,802 Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 2,679,620

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.