Buying a House In These Markets Would Eat Up Most of Your Wages

What kind of house can you afford? That, of course, depends on your income and how much mortgage you can take on. According to lending guidelines, your monthly housing expenses — including mortgage payments, property taxes, and insurance (as well as other relevant fees) — should not exceed 28% of your gross monthly income.
Nationwide, however, typical housing expenses amount to $1,930, or 32.3% of the average annual national wage of $71,708 this quarter, according to a report by real estate data company ATTOM. In fact, this figure exceeds 28% in 425 of the 590 counties ATTOM analyzed. And in nearly all counties, affordability was worse in the first quarter compared to historical averages. So where is affordability the worst?
To find the least affordable housing markets in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ATTOM’s 2024 U.S. Home Affordability Report. The report analyzed median home prices and average wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 590 U.S. counties to find the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. 24/7 Wall St. listed here the 41 counties more than 60% of wages is required to afford a median-priced home. We broke ties using median sales price. ATTOM also calculated the income required to afford a median-priced home assuming a front-end debt-to-income ratio of 28% and 20% down payment.
Among the 41 least affordable counties, major expenses on median-priced homes account for anywhere from 60.1% to a whopping 109.5% — considerably higher than the 32.3% of wages expenses account for nationwide. In fact, the average wage earner in these counties would not qualify to buy a home there. Indeed, in 36 of the counties on the list, home sales price is greater than $500,000. (Also see: This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America.)
The West region has the most counties on the list at 26, including 17 counties in California and three in Hawaii. Not surprising, Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa, and Santa Barbara are among the least affordable counties, as are Honolulu and Maui. The Northeast region is next with 11 counties on the list. The six in New York counties include four of New York City’s boroughs — Staten Island, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.
41. Yavapai, Arizona
- County seat: Prescott
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $479,900 (#100 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $50,674 (#78 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $108,751
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 237,830
40. Missoula, Montana
- County seat: Missoula
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $490,337 (#91 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $55,926 (#223 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $120,679
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 118,541
39. Snohomish, Washington
- County seat: Everett
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.60%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $678,486 (#27 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $75,114 (#65 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $162,633
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 828,337
38. Hawaii, Hawaii
- County seat: Hilo
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $515,000 (#69 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $54,561 (#178 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $118,454
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 202,163
37. Forsyth, Georgia
- County seat: Cumming
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 60.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $566,450 (#53 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $61,373 (#227 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $133,592
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +11%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 253,225
36. Contra Costa, California
- County seat: Martinez
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 61.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $745,000 (#24 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $83,252 (#38 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $182,345
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 1,162,648
35. Linn, Iowa
- County seat: Cedar Rapids
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 61.60%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $238,000 (#411 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $64,753 (#180 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $142,495
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +64%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 229,308
34. Honolulu, Hawaii
- County seat: Honolulu
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 61.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $640,470 (#38 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $65,715 (#167 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $145,151
- Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 1,010,100
33. Placer, California
- County seat: Auburn
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 62.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $630,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $70,031 (#103 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $155,070
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 406,608
32. Passaic, New Jersey
- County seat: Paterson
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 62.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $482,250 (#97 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $62,075 (#212 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $137,729
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 519,986
31. Deschutes, Oregon
- County seat: Bend
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 63.20%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $587,500 (#49 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $61,737 (#222 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $139,249
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 199,352
30. El Dorado, California
- County seat: Placerville
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $600,000 (#44 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $63,284 (#201 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $144,726
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 191,713
29. New York, New York
- County seat: Manhattan
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $1,450,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $156,117 (#4 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $357,115
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%
- Year-over-year change in wages: -3%
- County population: 1,645,867
28. Bergen, New Jersey
- County seat: Hackensack
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $650,000 (#35 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $78,273 (#54 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $179,164
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 953,243
27. Collier, Florida
- County seat: East Naples
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $648,500 (#37 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $64,753 (#180 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $150,133
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 380,221
26. Gallatin, Montana
- County seat: Bozeman
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 64.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $566,067 (#54 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $61,165 (#230 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $141,854
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -7%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 119,685
25. Monmouth, New Jersey
- County seat: Freehold
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 65.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $596,750 (#45 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $67,587 (#140 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $157,230
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +12%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 643,064
24. Beaufort, South Carolina
- County seat: Beaufort
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 65.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $518,000 (#68 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $51,363 (#91 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $120,546
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 189,071
23. Alameda, California
- County seat: Oakland
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 66.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $925,000 (#9 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $94,536 (#16 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $224,669
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -3%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 1,663,823
22. Richmond, New York
- County seat: Staten Island
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 66.60%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $630,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $64,909 (#179 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $154,332
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 492,925
21. Nevada, California
- County seat: Nevada City
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 67.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $575,000 (#52 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,007 (#286 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $142,306
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 102,322
20. Washington, Rhode Island
- County seat: South Kingstown
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 68.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $608,555 (#43 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,852 (#257 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $147,152
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 129,998
19. Barnstable, Massachusetts
- County seat: Barnstable
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 69.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $650,000 (#35 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $61,750 (#221 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $152,364
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 229,436
18. Washington, Utah
- County seat: St. George
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 69.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $498,632 (#85 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $46,111 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $114,390
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 183,297
17. San Diego, California
- County seat: San Diego
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 71.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $840,000 (#13 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $79,066 (#51 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $200,603
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 3,289,701
16. Riverside, California
- County seat: Riverside
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 71.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $590,000 (#48 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $57,057 (#252 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $145,595
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 2,429,487
15. Los Angeles, California
- County seat: Los Angeles
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 71.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $848,000 (#12 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $80,028 (#47 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $204,007
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 9,936,690
14. Nassau, New York
- County seat: Mineola
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 74.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $735,000 (#25 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $74,386 (#71 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $196,676
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 1,389,160
13. Sonoma, California
- County seat: Santa Rosa
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 77.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $790,000 (#17 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $69,875 (#106 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $192,201
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 488,436
12. Queens, New York
- County seat: Queens
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 78.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $775,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $66,482 (#158 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $186,284
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 2,360,826
11. Rockland, New York
- County seat: New City
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 78.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $650,750 (#34 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $63,869 (#193 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $179,913
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 337,326
10. Ventura, California
- County seat: Ventura
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 82.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $830,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $67,327 (#143 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $198,764
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 842,009
9. Santa Barbara, California
- County seat: Santa Barbara
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 82.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $812,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $65,182 (#173 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $193,052
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 445,213
8. Napa, California
- County seat: Napa
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 87.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $862,500 (#11 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $68,770 (#119 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $214,809
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 137,384
7. Monterey, California
- County seat: Salinas
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 88.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $778,000 (#20 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $58,890 (#289 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $186,074
- Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +5%
- County population: 437,609
6. Orange, California
- County seat: Santa Ana
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 95.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $1,100,000 (#6 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $77,025 (#57 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $261,641
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +15%
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 3,175,227
5. San Luis Obispo, California
- County seat: San Luis Obispo
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 95.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $834,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $58,656 (#293 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $199,689
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 281,712
4. Santa Cruz, California
- County seat: Santa Cruz
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 97.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $945,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $64,688 (#182 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $224,790
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 268,571
3. Maui, Hawaii
- County seat: Wailuku
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 100.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $904,527 (#10 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $58,201 (#280 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $208,806
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 164,765
2. Marin, California
- County seat: San Rafael
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 102.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $1,350,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $90,402 (#21 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $331,869
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 260,485
1. Kings, New York
- County seat: Brooklyn
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 109.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $985,671 (#7 lowest of 590 counties)
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,020 (#284 highest of 590 counties)
- Annual income needed to buy (20% down and 28% expenses): $230,802
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 2,679,620
