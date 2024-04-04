These Are the Most Affordable Housing Markets Puttachat Kumkrong / Shutterstock.com

Housing affordability has been a sore subject for some time, with home prices growth have far outpacing wage growth in recent years. And with interest rates near highs not seen in decades, affordability has further worsened. The good news is that in the past two quarters, home affordability has improved, according to real estate data company ATTOM. The bad news is that affordability remains near the worst levels in 15 years as home prices stay close to all-time highs.

Further, major expenses on median-priced homes accounted for 32.3% of the average national wage in the first quarter, well above common 28% lending guidelines, ATTOM notes, meaning that homeownership remains difficult for average workers. Still, there are some housing markets that are quite affordable

To find the most affordable housing markets in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from ATTOM’s 2024 U.S. Home Affordability Report. ATTOM analyzed median home prices and average wage data (from the Bureau of Labor Statistics) in 590 U.S. counties to find the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. 24/7 Wall St. listed here the 50 counties where the lowest percentage of wages is required to afford a median-priced home.

Among the 50 most affordable counties, major expenses on median-priced homes account for as low as 11.9% of the local average wage to as high as 19.9% — considerably lower than the 32.3% of wages home expenses account for nationwide. In fact, in 26 of these affordable counties, home prices are not outpacing wages. (Also see: This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America.)

Where are these counties? Well, no county on this list is in the West region. However, 23 are in the South (including five in Alabama and four in Louisiana), 16 are in the Midwest (including six in Michigan and five in Illinois), and 11 are in the Northeast (including eight in Pennsylvania). While home prices in these counties tend to be among the lowest, annualized wages are not necessarily as low.

The most populous counties on the list are home to over 1 million residents and include such metro areas as Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Other large metros in the counties on the list include Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Baltimore; Toledo, Ohio; Mobile, Alabama; Flint, Michigan, and St. Louis.

50. Genesee, Michigan

County seat: Flint

Flint Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.90%

19.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $146,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties)

$146,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -3%

-3% Annualized weekly wages: $53,144 (#143 lowest of 590 counties)

$53,144 (#143 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 405,280

49. Jackson, Michigan

County seat: Jackson

Jackson Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.90%

19.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $168,000 (#61 lowest of 590 counties)

$168,000 (#61 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +19%

+19% Annualized weekly wages: $59,436 (#272 highest of 590 counties)

$59,436 (#272 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 160,637

48. Oneida, New York

County seat: Utica

Utica Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.90%

19.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $169,161 (#63 lowest of 590 counties)

$169,161 (#63 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%

+13% Annualized weekly wages: $58,253 (#283 lowest of 590 counties)

$58,253 (#283 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +6%

+6% County population: 231,055

47. Trumbull, Ohio

County seat: Warren

Warren Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.80%

19.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $134,943 (#20 lowest of 590 counties)

$134,943 (#20 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +2%

+2% Annualized weekly wages: $48,607 (#41 lowest of 590 counties)

$48,607 (#41 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 201,749

46. Bibb, Georgia

County seat: Macon

Macon Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.80%

19.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $145,000 (#37 lowest of 590 counties)

$145,000 (#37 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +23%

+23% Annualized weekly wages: $52,481 (#122 lowest of 590 counties)

$52,481 (#122 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 156,554

45. Midland, Texas

County seat: Midland

Midland Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.80%

19.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $271,910 (#235 lowest of 590 counties)

$271,910 (#235 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -15%

-15% Annualized weekly wages: $91,611 (#18 highest of 590 counties)

$91,611 (#18 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +7%

+7% County population: 169,393

44. Houston, Alabama

County seat: Dothan

Dothan Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.70%

19.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,041 (#53 lowest of 590 counties)

$161,041 (#53 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%

+1% Annualized weekly wages: $51,467 (#94 lowest of 590 counties)

$51,467 (#94 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 107,040

43. Rapides, Louisiana

County seat: Alexandria

Alexandria Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.40%

19.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $142,750 (#31 lowest of 590 counties)

$142,750 (#31 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%

-8% Annualized weekly wages: $49,023 (#50 lowest of 590 counties)

$49,023 (#50 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 129,536

42. Sangamon, Illinois

County seat: Springfield

Springfield Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.10%

19.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $155,000 (#43 lowest of 590 counties)

$155,000 (#43 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +16%

+16% Annualized weekly wages: $64,415 (#186 highest of 590 counties)

$64,415 (#186 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 196,122

41. Aiken, South Carolina

County seat: Aiken

Aiken Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.00%

19.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $179,950 (#76 lowest of 590 counties)

$179,950 (#76 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%

0% Annualized weekly wages: $59,904 (#255 highest of 590 counties)

$59,904 (#255 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 169,865

40. Blair, Pennsylvania

County seat: Hollidaysburg

Hollidaysburg Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.80%

18.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $133,950 (#17 lowest of 590 counties)

$133,950 (#17 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%

+6% Annualized weekly wages: $50,583 (#75 lowest of 590 counties)

$50,583 (#75 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 122,640

39. Potter, Texas

County seat: Amarillo

Amarillo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.80%

18.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $146,519 (#41 lowest of 590 counties)

$146,519 (#41 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%

+9% Annualized weekly wages: $57,525 (#266 lowest of 590 counties)

$57,525 (#266 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 117,905

38. La Salle, Illinois

County seat: Ottawa

Ottawa Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.50%

18.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)

$135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +15%

+15% Annualized weekly wages: $55,016 (#188 lowest of 590 counties)

$55,016 (#188 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 109,495

37. Jefferson, Texas

County seat: Beaumont

Beaumont Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.50%

18.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,250 (#54 lowest of 590 counties)

$161,250 (#54 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -4%

-4% Annualized weekly wages: $65,611 (#170 highest of 590 counties)

$65,611 (#170 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 254,942

36. Sumter, South Carolina

County seat: Sumter

Sumter Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%

18.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $141,500 (#28 lowest of 590 counties)

$141,500 (#28 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%

-8% Annualized weekly wages: $50,063 (#65 lowest of 590 counties)

$50,063 (#65 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +5%

+5% County population: 105,199

35. Ingham, Michigan

County seat: Mason

Mason Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%

18.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,000 (#52 lowest of 590 counties)

$161,000 (#52 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +11%

+11% Annualized weekly wages: $65,650 (#169 highest of 590 counties)

$65,650 (#169 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 282,540

34. Washington, Pennsylvania

County seat: Washington

Washington Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%

18.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $173,000 (#68 lowest of 590 counties)

$173,000 (#68 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -4%

-4% Annualized weekly wages: $69,303 (#113 highest of 590 counties)

$69,303 (#113 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 209,631

33. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

County seat: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%

18.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $210,000 (#127 lowest of 590 counties)

$210,000 (#127 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%

+8% Annualized weekly wages: $79,924 (#50 highest of 590 counties)

$79,924 (#50 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 1,593,208

32. Baltimore City, Maryland

County seat: Baltimore

Baltimore Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.30%

18.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $195,000 (#95 lowest of 590 counties)

$195,000 (#95 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%

+3% Annualized weekly wages: $79,989 (#49 highest of 590 counties)

$79,989 (#49 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 584,548

31. Mercer, Pennsylvania

County seat: Mercer

Mercer Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.30%

18.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $134,190 (#18 lowest of 590 counties)

$134,190 (#18 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +28%

+28% Annualized weekly wages: $51,597 (#98 lowest of 590 counties)

$51,597 (#98 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 110,600

30. Allen, Ohio

County seat: Lima

Lima Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.10%

18.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $142,500 (#30 lowest of 590 counties)

$142,500 (#30 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +2%

+2% Annualized weekly wages: $55,016 (#188 lowest of 590 counties)

$55,016 (#188 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 102,087

29. Comanche, Oklahoma

County seat: Lawton

Lawton Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.00%

18.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $124,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties)

$124,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%

-1% Annualized weekly wages: $47,970 (#34 lowest of 590 counties)

$47,970 (#34 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 121,777

29. Lucas, Ohio

County seat: Toledo

Toledo Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.90%

16.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $133,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties)

$133,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +11%

+11% Annualized weekly wages: $59,384 (#274 highest of 590 counties)

$59,384 (#274 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 430,014

28. Muscogee, Georgia

County seat: Columbus

Columbus Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.90%

17.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $136,750 (#24 lowest of 590 counties)

$136,750 (#24 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -2%

-2% Annualized weekly wages: $52,299 (#115 lowest of 590 counties)

$52,299 (#115 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 204,572

27. Delaware, Indiana

County seat: Muncie

Muncie Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%

17.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $128,847 (#13 lowest of 590 counties)

$128,847 (#13 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%

+3% Annualized weekly wages: $49,660 (#61 lowest of 590 counties)

$49,660 (#61 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 112,156

26. Calhoun, Alabama

County seat: Anniston

Anniston Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%

17.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,562 (#23 lowest of 590 counties)

$135,562 (#23 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%

+7% Annualized weekly wages: $48,984 (#46 lowest of 590 counties)

$48,984 (#46 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +6%

+6% County population: 116,162

25. Cuyahoga, Ohio

County seat: Cleveland

Cleveland Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%

17.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $160,000 (#50 lowest of 590 counties)

$160,000 (#50 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%

0% Annualized weekly wages: $70,928 (#96 highest of 590 counties)

$70,928 (#96 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 1,256,620

24. Calcasieu, Louisiana

County seat: Lake Charles

Lake Charles Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%

17.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $164,751 (#57 lowest of 590 counties)

$164,751 (#57 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -6%

-6% Annualized weekly wages: $60,515 (#241 highest of 590 counties)

$60,515 (#241 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 210,770

23. Terrebonne, Louisiana

County seat: Houma

Houma Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.50%

17.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $160,980 (#51 lowest of 590 counties)

$160,980 (#51 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%

+5% Annualized weekly wages: $59,774 (#260 highest of 590 counties)

$59,774 (#260 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 108,862

22. Shelby, Tennessee

County seat: Memphis

Memphis Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.30%

17.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $166,666 (#60 lowest of 590 counties)

$166,666 (#60 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -6%

-6% Annualized weekly wages: $68,614 (#123 highest of 590 counties)

$68,614 (#123 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 926,440

21. Allegheny, Pennsylvania

County seat: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.30%

17.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $175,000 (#71 lowest of 590 counties)

$175,000 (#71 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -2%

-2% Annualized weekly wages: $75,192 (#64 highest of 590 counties)

$75,192 (#64 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 1,245,310

20. Chautauqua, New York

County seat: Mayville

Mayville Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.20%

17.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $122,500 (#7 lowest of 590 counties)

$122,500 (#7 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%

+3% Annualized weekly wages: $50,206 (#68 lowest of 590 counties)

$50,206 (#68 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 127,440

18. Fayette, Pennsylvania

County seat: Uniontown

Uniontown Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.90%

16.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $114,500 (#5 lowest of 590 counties)

$114,500 (#5 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%

0% Annualized weekly wages: $49,010 (#48 lowest of 590 counties)

$49,010 (#48 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 128,417

17. Caddo, Louisiana

County seat: Shreveport

Shreveport Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.80%

16.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $132,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)

$132,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%

0% Annualized weekly wages: $55,900 (#221 lowest of 590 counties)

$55,900 (#221 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 236,259

16. Calhoun, Michigan

County seat: Marshall

Marshall Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.50%

16.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $142,000 (#29 lowest of 590 counties)

$142,000 (#29 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Annualized weekly wages: $61,932 (#218 highest of 590 counties)

$61,932 (#218 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +1%

+1% County population: 134,011

15. Kanawha, West Virginia

County seat: Charleston

Charleston Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.20%

16.20% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $140,500 (#27 lowest of 590 counties)

$140,500 (#27 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%

-1% Annualized weekly wages: $57,915 (#274 lowest of 590 counties)

$57,915 (#274 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 179,895

14. Saginaw, Michigan

County seat: Saginaw

Saginaw Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.80%

15.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $125,000 (#10 lowest of 590 counties)

$125,000 (#10 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%

+8% Annualized weekly wages: $56,979 (#250 lowest of 590 counties)

$56,979 (#250 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 189,821

13. Richmond, Georgia

County seat: Augusta

Augusta Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.50%

15.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $128,304 (#12 lowest of 590 counties)

$128,304 (#12 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -18%

-18% Annualized weekly wages: $56,381 (#234 lowest of 590 counties)

$56,381 (#234 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 206,153

12. Montgomery, Alabama

County seat: Montgomery

Montgomery Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.40%

15.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $134,500 (#19 lowest of 590 counties)

$134,500 (#19 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%

+3% Annualized weekly wages: $58,188 (#279 lowest of 590 counties)

$58,188 (#279 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 228,132

11. Mobile, Alabama

County seat: Mobile

Mobile Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.40%

15.40% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $138,100 (#25 lowest of 590 counties)

$138,100 (#25 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -18%

-18% Annualized weekly wages: $58,695 (#292 highest of 590 counties)

$58,695 (#292 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 413,878

10. Saint Louis City, Missouri

County seat: St. Louis

St. Louis Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.00%

15.00% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties)

$162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%

+1% Annualized weekly wages: $75,400 (#63 highest of 590 counties)

$75,400 (#63 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +4%

+4% County population: 298,018

9. Rock Island, Illinois

County seat: Rock Island

Rock Island Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.80%

14.80% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $125,000 (#10 lowest of 590 counties)

$125,000 (#10 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +10%

+10% Annualized weekly wages: $67,977 (#133 highest of 590 counties)

$67,977 (#133 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: 0%

0% County population: 143,819

8. Oswego, New York

County seat: Oswego

Oswego Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.70%

14.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $124,250 (#9 lowest of 590 counties)

$124,250 (#9 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%

+4% Annualized weekly wages: $59,579 (#265 highest of 590 counties)

$59,579 (#265 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +5%

+5% County population: 118,037

7. Robeson, North Carolina

County seat: Lumberton

Lumberton Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.50%

14.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $96,020 (#3 lowest of 590 counties)

$96,020 (#3 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -6%

-6% Annualized weekly wages: $43,979 (#3 lowest of 590 counties)

$43,979 (#3 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 117,573

6. Wayne, Michigan

County seat: Detroit

Detroit Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 13.30%

13.30% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)

$135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +2%

+2% Annualized weekly wages: $73,203 (#83 highest of 590 counties)

$73,203 (#83 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 1,781,641

5. Peoria, Illinois

County seat: Peoria

Peoria Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.90%

12.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $115,750 (#6 lowest of 590 counties)

$115,750 (#6 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%

+13% Annualized weekly wages: $71,591 (#90 highest of 590 counties)

$71,591 (#90 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 181,186

4. Cambria, Pennsylvania

County seat: Ebensburg

Ebensburg Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.70%

12.70% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $85,000 (#1 lowest of 590 counties)

$85,000 (#1 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +42%

+42% Annualized weekly wages: $47,281 (#26 lowest of 590 counties)

$47,281 (#26 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +3%

+3% County population: 133,263

3. Jefferson, Alabama

County seat: Birmingham

Birmingham Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.50%

12.50% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $129,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties)

$129,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: -24%

-24% Annualized weekly wages: $68,510 (#125 highest of 590 counties)

$68,510 (#125 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 672,265

2. Schuylkill, Pennsylvania

County seat: Pottsville

Pottsville Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.10%

12.10% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $86,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties)

$86,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%

+9% Annualized weekly wages: $52,052 (#109 lowest of 590 counties)

$52,052 (#109 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +2%

+2% County population: 143,201

1. Macon, Illinois

County seat: Decatur

Decatur Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 11.90%

11.90% Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $99,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties)

$99,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in sales price: +12%

+12% Annualized weekly wages: $67,327 (#143 highest of 590 counties)

$67,327 (#143 highest of 590 counties) Year-over-year change in wages: +5%

+5% County population: 103,542

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.