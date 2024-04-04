These Are the Most Affordable Housing Markets

Housing affordability has been a sore subject for some time, with home prices growth have far outpacing wage growth in recent years. And with interest rates near highs not seen in decades, affordability has further worsened. The good news is that in the past two quarters, home affordability has improved, according to real estate data company ATTOM. The bad news is that affordability remains near the worst levels in 15 years as home prices stay close to all-time highs.
Further, major expenses on median-priced homes accounted for 32.3% of the average national wage in the first quarter, well above common 28% lending guidelines, ATTOM notes, meaning that homeownership remains difficult for average workers. Still, there are some housing markets that are quite affordable
To find the most affordable housing markets in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from ATTOM’s 2024 U.S. Home Affordability Report. ATTOM analyzed median home prices and average wage data (from the Bureau of Labor Statistics) in 590 U.S. counties to find the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. 24/7 Wall St. listed here the 50 counties where the lowest percentage of wages is required to afford a median-priced home.
Among the 50 most affordable counties, major expenses on median-priced homes account for as low as 11.9% of the local average wage to as high as 19.9% — considerably lower than the 32.3% of wages home expenses account for nationwide. In fact, in 26 of these affordable counties, home prices are not outpacing wages. (Also see: This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America.)
Where are these counties? Well, no county on this list is in the West region. However, 23 are in the South (including five in Alabama and four in Louisiana), 16 are in the Midwest (including six in Michigan and five in Illinois), and 11 are in the Northeast (including eight in Pennsylvania). While home prices in these counties tend to be among the lowest, annualized wages are not necessarily as low.
The most populous counties on the list are home to over 1 million residents and include such metro areas as Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Other large metros in the counties on the list include Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Baltimore; Toledo, Ohio; Mobile, Alabama; Flint, Michigan, and St. Louis.
50. Genesee, Michigan
- County seat: Flint
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $146,000 (#40 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -3%
- Annualized weekly wages: $53,144 (#143 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 405,280
49. Jackson, Michigan
- County seat: Jackson
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $168,000 (#61 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +19%
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,436 (#272 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 160,637
48. Oneida, New York
- County seat: Utica
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $169,161 (#63 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%
- Annualized weekly wages: $58,253 (#283 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +6%
- County population: 231,055
47. Trumbull, Ohio
- County seat: Warren
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $134,943 (#20 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +2%
- Annualized weekly wages: $48,607 (#41 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 201,749
46. Bibb, Georgia
- County seat: Macon
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $145,000 (#37 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +23%
- Annualized weekly wages: $52,481 (#122 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 156,554
45. Midland, Texas
- County seat: Midland
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $271,910 (#235 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -15%
- Annualized weekly wages: $91,611 (#18 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +7%
- County population: 169,393
44. Houston, Alabama
- County seat: Dothan
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,041 (#53 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%
- Annualized weekly wages: $51,467 (#94 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 107,040
43. Rapides, Louisiana
- County seat: Alexandria
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $142,750 (#31 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%
- Annualized weekly wages: $49,023 (#50 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 129,536
42. Sangamon, Illinois
- County seat: Springfield
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $155,000 (#43 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +16%
- Annualized weekly wages: $64,415 (#186 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 196,122
41. Aiken, South Carolina
- County seat: Aiken
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 19.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $179,950 (#76 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,904 (#255 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 169,865
40. Blair, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Hollidaysburg
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $133,950 (#17 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +6%
- Annualized weekly wages: $50,583 (#75 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 122,640
39. Potter, Texas
- County seat: Amarillo
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $146,519 (#41 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%
- Annualized weekly wages: $57,525 (#266 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 117,905
38. La Salle, Illinois
- County seat: Ottawa
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +15%
- Annualized weekly wages: $55,016 (#188 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 109,495
37. Jefferson, Texas
- County seat: Beaumont
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,250 (#54 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -4%
- Annualized weekly wages: $65,611 (#170 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 254,942
36. Sumter, South Carolina
- County seat: Sumter
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $141,500 (#28 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -8%
- Annualized weekly wages: $50,063 (#65 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +5%
- County population: 105,199
35. Ingham, Michigan
- County seat: Mason
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $161,000 (#52 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +11%
- Annualized weekly wages: $65,650 (#169 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 282,540
34. Washington, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Washington
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $173,000 (#68 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -4%
- Annualized weekly wages: $69,303 (#113 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 209,631
33. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Philadelphia
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $210,000 (#127 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%
- Annualized weekly wages: $79,924 (#50 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 1,593,208
32. Baltimore City, Maryland
- County seat: Baltimore
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $195,000 (#95 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%
- Annualized weekly wages: $79,989 (#49 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 584,548
31. Mercer, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Mercer
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $134,190 (#18 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +28%
- Annualized weekly wages: $51,597 (#98 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 110,600
30. Allen, Ohio
- County seat: Lima
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $142,500 (#30 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +2%
- Annualized weekly wages: $55,016 (#188 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 102,087
29. Comanche, Oklahoma
- County seat: Lawton
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 18.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $124,000 (#8 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%
- Annualized weekly wages: $47,970 (#34 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 121,777
29. Lucas, Ohio
- County seat: Toledo
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $133,000 (#16 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +11%
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,384 (#274 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 430,014
28. Muscogee, Georgia
- County seat: Columbus
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $136,750 (#24 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -2%
- Annualized weekly wages: $52,299 (#115 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 204,572
27. Delaware, Indiana
- County seat: Muncie
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $128,847 (#13 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%
- Annualized weekly wages: $49,660 (#61 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 112,156
26. Calhoun, Alabama
- County seat: Anniston
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,562 (#23 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +7%
- Annualized weekly wages: $48,984 (#46 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +6%
- County population: 116,162
25. Cuyahoga, Ohio
- County seat: Cleveland
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $160,000 (#50 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%
- Annualized weekly wages: $70,928 (#96 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 1,256,620
24. Calcasieu, Louisiana
- County seat: Lake Charles
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $164,751 (#57 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -6%
- Annualized weekly wages: $60,515 (#241 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 210,770
23. Terrebonne, Louisiana
- County seat: Houma
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $160,980 (#51 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +5%
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,774 (#260 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 108,862
22. Shelby, Tennessee
- County seat: Memphis
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $166,666 (#60 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -6%
- Annualized weekly wages: $68,614 (#123 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 926,440
21. Allegheny, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Pittsburgh
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $175,000 (#71 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -2%
- Annualized weekly wages: $75,192 (#64 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 1,245,310
20. Chautauqua, New York
- County seat: Mayville
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 17.20%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $122,500 (#7 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%
- Annualized weekly wages: $50,206 (#68 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 127,440
18. Fayette, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Uniontown
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $114,500 (#5 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%
- Annualized weekly wages: $49,010 (#48 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 128,417
17. Caddo, Louisiana
- County seat: Shreveport
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $132,500 (#15 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: 0%
- Annualized weekly wages: $55,900 (#221 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 236,259
16. Calhoun, Michigan
- County seat: Marshall
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $142,000 (#29 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Annualized weekly wages: $61,932 (#218 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +1%
- County population: 134,011
15. Kanawha, West Virginia
- County seat: Charleston
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 16.20%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $140,500 (#27 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -1%
- Annualized weekly wages: $57,915 (#274 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 179,895
14. Saginaw, Michigan
- County seat: Saginaw
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $125,000 (#10 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +8%
- Annualized weekly wages: $56,979 (#250 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 189,821
13. Richmond, Georgia
- County seat: Augusta
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $128,304 (#12 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -18%
- Annualized weekly wages: $56,381 (#234 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 206,153
12. Montgomery, Alabama
- County seat: Montgomery
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $134,500 (#19 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +3%
- Annualized weekly wages: $58,188 (#279 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 228,132
11. Mobile, Alabama
- County seat: Mobile
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.40%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $138,100 (#25 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -18%
- Annualized weekly wages: $58,695 (#292 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 413,878
10. Saint Louis City, Missouri
- County seat: St. Louis
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 15.00%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $162,000 (#55 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +1%
- Annualized weekly wages: $75,400 (#63 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +4%
- County population: 298,018
9. Rock Island, Illinois
- County seat: Rock Island
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.80%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $125,000 (#10 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +10%
- Annualized weekly wages: $67,977 (#133 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: 0%
- County population: 143,819
8. Oswego, New York
- County seat: Oswego
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $124,250 (#9 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +4%
- Annualized weekly wages: $59,579 (#265 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +5%
- County population: 118,037
7. Robeson, North Carolina
- County seat: Lumberton
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 14.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $96,020 (#3 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -6%
- Annualized weekly wages: $43,979 (#3 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 117,573
6. Wayne, Michigan
- County seat: Detroit
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 13.30%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $135,000 (#21 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +2%
- Annualized weekly wages: $73,203 (#83 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 1,781,641
5. Peoria, Illinois
- County seat: Peoria
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $115,750 (#6 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +13%
- Annualized weekly wages: $71,591 (#90 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 181,186
4. Cambria, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Ebensburg
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.70%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $85,000 (#1 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +42%
- Annualized weekly wages: $47,281 (#26 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +3%
- County population: 133,263
3. Jefferson, Alabama
- County seat: Birmingham
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.50%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $129,000 (#14 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: -24%
- Annualized weekly wages: $68,510 (#125 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 672,265
2. Schuylkill, Pennsylvania
- County seat: Pottsville
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 12.10%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $86,000 (#2 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +9%
- Annualized weekly wages: $52,052 (#109 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +2%
- County population: 143,201
1. Macon, Illinois
- County seat: Decatur
- Pct. of annualized wage needed to buy a median priced home: 11.90%
- Median home sales price, Q1 2024: $99,000 (#4 lowest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in sales price: +12%
- Annualized weekly wages: $67,327 (#143 highest of 590 counties)
- Year-over-year change in wages: +5%
- County population: 103,542
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.