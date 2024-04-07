You Will Pay the Most per Square Foot of House In These Cities unclegene / iStock via Getty Images

It is one thing to pay a lot of money for a big house, but it is another to pay a lot of money for a smaller house. The price per square foot varies nationwide, and we set out to find out where your dollar gets you the least home.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed real estate listing website Realtor.com’s monthly inventory metro data. While Realtor.com has over 920 markets, we only considered cities with a population of 25,000 or more. Here we listed the 50 cities with highest median listing prices per square foot in February 2024. Ties were broken using the median list price. Median listing price per square foot in February 2023 and median listing price in February 2024 also came from Realtor.com. From the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates for 2022, we added median household income and population.

Because of our population threshold, the cities on the list do not include several small towns, such as Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, or Jackson, Wyoming. These and other similar smaller expensive towns are known seasonal vacation spots for wealthier visitors, even if the local residents are far less wealthy. (Also see: These Are the Most Affordable Housing Markets.)

Among the cities on the list where you would currently pay the most per square foot, 15 cities are in California, five in Florida, four are in Washington state, and three each are in Montana and Hawaii. The median list price per square foot in the cities on the list ranges from $303 to $1,279. While many also rank among the 50 most expensive housing markets based on median list price, several, including Miami and Panama City, Florida, do not.

50. St. George, Utah

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $303 (+2.2% from Feb 2023)

$303 (+2.2% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $696,073 — #29 highest out of 464 markets

$696,073 — #29 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $297 — #52 highest of 464 markets

$297 — #52 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,338 sq. ft. — #22 highest of 464 markets

2,338 sq. ft. — #22 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $71,976 — #144 highest of 464 markets

$71,976 — #144 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 183,297

49. Carson City, Nevada

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $304 (+0.6% from Feb 2023)

$304 (+0.6% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $578,368 — #52 highest out of 464 markets

$578,368 — #52 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $302 — #47 highest of 464 markets

$302 — #47 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,854 sq. ft. — #217 highest of 464 markets

1,854 sq. ft. — #217 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $67,465 — #210 highest of 464 markets

$67,465 — #210 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 58,249

48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $310 (+6.2% from Feb 2023)

$310 (+6.2% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $609,625 — #40 highest out of 464 markets

$609,625 — #40 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $291 — #54 highest of 464 markets

$291 — #54 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,095 sq. ft. — #67 highest of 464 markets

2,095 sq. ft. — #67 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $96,920 — #16 highest of 464 markets

$96,920 — #16 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 2,959,386

47. Stockton, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $311 (+5.6% from Feb 2023)

$311 (+5.6% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $549,500 — #64 highest out of 464 markets

$549,500 — #64 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $295 — #53 highest of 464 markets

$295 — #53 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,766 sq. ft. — #304 highest of 464 markets

1,766 sq. ft. — #304 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $82,837 — #58 highest of 464 markets

$82,837 — #58 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 779,445

46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $318 (+5.7% from Feb 2023)

$318 (+5.7% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $599,000 — #45 highest out of 464 markets

$599,000 — #45 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $301 — #49 highest of 464 markets

$301 — #49 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,907 sq. ft. — #180 highest of 464 markets

1,907 sq. ft. — #180 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $119,803 — #3 highest of 464 markets

$119,803 — #3 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 6,346,083

45. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $321 (+3.5% from Feb 2023)

$321 (+3.5% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $600,000 — #43 highest out of 464 markets

$600,000 — #43 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $310 — #43 highest of 464 markets

$310 — #43 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,998 sq. ft. — #123 highest of 464 markets

1,998 sq. ft. — #123 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $90,451 — #33 highest of 464 markets

$90,451 — #33 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 2,505,312

44. Prescott Valley-Prescott, Arizona

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $324 (+3.5% from Feb 2023)

$324 (+3.5% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $647,100 — #34 highest out of 464 markets

$647,100 — #34 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $313 — #41 highest of 464 markets

$313 — #41 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,039 sq. ft. — #97 highest of 464 markets

2,039 sq. ft. — #97 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $62,430 — #286 highest of 464 markets

$62,430 — #286 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 237,830

43. Reno, Nevada

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $326 (+3.8% from Feb 2023)

$326 (+3.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $652,000 — #33 highest out of 464 markets

$652,000 — #33 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $314 — #40 highest of 464 markets

$314 — #40 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,044 sq. ft. — #94 highest of 464 markets

2,044 sq. ft. — #94 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $81,576 — #67 highest of 464 markets

$81,576 — #67 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 490,769

42. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Alabama

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $333 (+18.7% from Feb 2023)

$333 (+18.7% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $525,000 — #70 highest out of 464 markets

$525,000 — #70 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $281 — #61 highest of 464 markets

$281 — #61 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,787 sq. ft. — #282 highest of 464 markets

1,787 sq. ft. — #282 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $71,039 — #154 highest of 464 markets

$71,039 — #154 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 233,420

41. Wenatchee, Washington

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $335 (+9.3% from Feb 2023)

$335 (+9.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $641,100 — #36 highest out of 464 markets

$641,100 — #36 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $307 — #44 highest of 464 markets

$307 — #44 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,993 sq. ft. — #127 highest of 464 markets

1,993 sq. ft. — #127 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $75,185 — #112 highest of 464 markets

$75,185 — #112 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 122,265

40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $339 (+7.5% from Feb 2023)

$339 (+7.5% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $595,000 — #46 highest out of 464 markets

$595,000 — #46 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $315 — #39 highest of 464 markets

$315 — #39 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,822 sq. ft. — #241 highest of 464 markets

1,822 sq. ft. — #241 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $81,041 — #72 highest of 464 markets

$81,041 — #72 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 4,610,050

39. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $341 (+1.8% from Feb 2023)

$341 (+1.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $672,469 — #31 highest out of 464 markets

$672,469 — #31 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $335 — #34 highest of 464 markets

$335 — #34 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,093 sq. ft. — #68 highest of 464 markets

2,093 sq. ft. — #68 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $71,949 — #145 highest of 464 markets

$71,949 — #145 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 173,396

38. Panama City, Florida

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $343 (+12.2% from Feb 2023)

$343 (+12.2% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $440,350 — #121 highest out of 464 markets

$440,350 — #121 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $306 — #45 highest of 464 markets

$306 — #45 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,403 sq. ft. — #455 highest of 464 markets

1,403 sq. ft. — #455 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $65,999 — #234 highest of 464 markets

$65,999 — #234 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 181,055

37. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $348 (+4.6% from Feb 2023)

$348 (+4.6% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $633,034 — #38 highest out of 464 markets

$633,034 — #38 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $332 — #35 highest of 464 markets

$332 — #35 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,879 sq. ft. — #200 highest of 464 markets

1,879 sq. ft. — #200 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $89,227 — #40 highest of 464 markets

$89,227 — #40 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 2,394,673

36. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, South Carolina

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $352 (+6.0% from Feb 2023)

$352 (+6.0% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $577,250 — #53 highest out of 464 markets

$577,250 — #53 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $332 — #35 highest of 464 markets

$332 — #35 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,967 sq. ft. — #140 highest of 464 markets

1,967 sq. ft. — #140 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $77,536 — #93 highest of 464 markets

$77,536 — #93 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 218,515

35. Vallejo, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $355 (+7.3% from Feb 2023)

$355 (+7.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $583,944 — #51 highest out of 464 markets

$583,944 — #51 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $331 — #38 highest of 464 markets

$331 — #38 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,624 sq. ft. — #391 highest of 464 markets

1,624 sq. ft. — #391 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $97,037 — #14 highest of 464 markets

$97,037 — #14 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 450,995

34. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $357 (-6.9% from Feb 2023)

$357 (-6.9% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $869,450 — #18 highest out of 464 markets

$869,450 — #18 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $383 — #27 highest of 464 markets

$383 — #27 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,535 sq. ft. — #10 highest of 464 markets

2,535 sq. ft. — #10 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $107,351 — #5 highest of 464 markets

$107,351 — #5 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 958,371

33. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $359 (+8.4% from Feb 2023)

$359 (+8.4% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $669,963 — #32 highest out of 464 markets

$669,963 — #32 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $332 — #35 highest of 464 markets

$332 — #35 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,218 sq. ft. — #35 highest of 464 markets

2,218 sq. ft. — #35 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $82,029 — #63 highest of 464 markets

$82,029 — #63 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 129,480

32. Portland-South Portland, Maine

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $363 (+2.8% from Feb 2023)

$363 (+2.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $604,900 — #41 highest out of 464 markets

$604,900 — #41 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $353 — #31 highest of 464 markets

$353 — #31 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,681 sq. ft. — #356 highest of 464 markets

1,681 sq. ft. — #356 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $84,095 — #53 highest of 464 markets

$84,095 — #53 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 552,916

31. Missoula, Montana

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $364 (+1.3% from Feb 2023)

$364 (+1.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $711,238 — #27 highest out of 464 markets

$711,238 — #27 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $360 — #30 highest of 464 markets

$360 — #30 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,118 sq. ft. — #56 highest of 464 markets

2,118 sq. ft. — #56 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $66,840 — #217 highest of 464 markets

$66,840 — #217 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 118,541

30. Bellingham, Washington

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $371 (+8.8% from Feb 2023)

$371 (+8.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $697,475 — #28 highest out of 464 markets

$697,475 — #28 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $341 — #33 highest of 464 markets

$341 — #33 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,960 sq. ft. — #145 highest of 464 markets

1,960 sq. ft. — #145 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $77,581 — #92 highest of 464 markets

$77,581 — #92 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 226,523

29. Bend, Oregon

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $377 (+3.0% from Feb 2023)

$377 (+3.0% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $691,270 — #30 highest out of 464 markets

$691,270 — #30 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $366 — #29 highest of 464 markets

$366 — #29 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,943 sq. ft. — #154 highest of 464 markets

1,943 sq. ft. — #154 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $82,042 — #62 highest of 464 markets

$82,042 — #62 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 199,352

28. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $381 (+10.6% from Feb 2023)

$381 (+10.6% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $799,450 — #22 highest out of 464 markets

$799,450 — #22 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $344 — #32 highest of 464 markets

$344 — #32 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,191 sq. ft. — #42 highest of 464 markets

2,191 sq. ft. — #42 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $70,522 — #162 highest of 464 markets

$70,522 — #162 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 154,481

27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $389 (-1.3% from Feb 2023)

$389 (-1.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $550,000 — #61 highest out of 464 markets

$550,000 — #61 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $394 — #26 highest of 464 markets

$394 — #26 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,375 sq. ft. — #458 highest of 464 markets

1,375 sq. ft. — #458 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $69,085 — #183 highest of 464 markets

$69,085 — #183 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 6,123,949

26. Flagstaff, Arizona

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $397 (+5.9% from Feb 2023)

$397 (+5.9% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $741,200 — #26 highest out of 464 markets

$741,200 — #26 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $375 — #28 highest of 464 markets

$375 — #28 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,062 sq. ft. — #87 highest of 464 markets

2,062 sq. ft. — #87 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $67,266 — #211 highest of 464 markets

$67,266 — #211 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 144,705

25. Kalispell, Montana

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $418 (+1.3% from Feb 2023)

$418 (+1.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $850,000 — #20 highest out of 464 markets

$850,000 — #20 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $413 — #24 highest of 464 markets

$413 — #24 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,058 sq. ft. — #88 highest of 464 markets

2,058 sq. ft. — #88 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $57,123 — #362 highest of 464 markets

$57,123 — #362 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 25,473

24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $439 (+4.1% from Feb 2023)

$439 (+4.1% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $765,000 — #24 highest out of 464 markets

$765,000 — #24 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $421 — #23 highest of 464 markets

$421 — #23 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,841 sq. ft. — #231 highest of 464 markets

1,841 sq. ft. — #231 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $107,206 — #6 highest of 464 markets

$107,206 — #6 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 4,001,701

23. Boulder, Colorado

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $440 (+8.4% from Feb 2023)

$440 (+8.4% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $914,441 — #16 highest out of 464 markets

$914,441 — #16 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $406 — #25 highest of 464 markets

$406 — #25 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,449 sq. ft. — #13 highest of 464 markets

2,449 sq. ft. — #13 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $99,770 — #12 highest of 464 markets

$99,770 — #12 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 328,658

22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $468 (+8.0% from Feb 2023)

$468 (+8.0% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $642,350 — #35 highest out of 464 markets

$642,350 — #35 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $433 — #21 highest of 464 markets

$433 — #21 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,828 sq. ft. — #238 highest of 464 markets

1,828 sq. ft. — #238 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $74,279 — #116 highest of 464 markets

$74,279 — #116 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 288,639

21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $474 (+10.3% from Feb 2023)

$474 (+10.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $854,450 — #19 highest out of 464 markets

$854,450 — #19 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $430 — #22 highest of 464 markets

$430 — #22 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,838 sq. ft. — #234 highest of 464 markets

1,838 sq. ft. — #234 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $107,117 — #7 highest of 464 markets

$107,117 — #7 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 4,912,449

20. Hilo, Hawaii

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $492 (+9.1% from Feb 2023)

$492 (+9.1% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $633,250 — #37 highest out of 464 markets

$633,250 — #37 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $452 — #20 highest of 464 markets

$452 — #20 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,462 sq. ft. — #445 highest of 464 markets

1,462 sq. ft. — #445 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $75,589 — #107 highest of 464 markets

$75,589 — #107 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 47,627

19. Naples-Marco Island, Florida

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $500 (+2.5% from Feb 2023)

$500 (+2.5% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $849,950 — #21 highest out of 464 markets

$849,950 — #21 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $488 — #18 highest of 464 markets

$488 — #18 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,814 sq. ft. — #251 highest of 464 markets

1,814 sq. ft. — #251 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $82,011 — #64 highest of 464 markets

$82,011 — #64 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 380,221

18. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $537 (+4.0% from Feb 2023)

$537 (+4.0% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $970,000 — #14 highest out of 464 markets

$970,000 — #14 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $517 — #16 highest of 464 markets

$517 — #16 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,922 sq. ft. — #168 highest of 464 markets

1,922 sq. ft. — #168 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $99,266 — #13 highest of 464 markets

$99,266 — #13 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 488,436

17. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $546 (+3.2% from Feb 2023)

$546 (+3.2% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $915,725 — #15 highest out of 464 markets

$915,725 — #15 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $529 — #15 highest of 464 markets

$529 — #15 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,875 sq. ft. — #202 highest of 464 markets

1,875 sq. ft. — #202 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $90,447 — #34 highest of 464 markets

$90,447 — #34 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 229,436

16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $549 (+16.6% from Feb 2023)

$549 (+16.6% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $749,500 — #25 highest out of 464 markets

$749,500 — #25 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $471 — #19 highest of 464 markets

$471 — #19 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,500 sq. ft. — #440 highest of 464 markets

1,500 sq. ft. — #440 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $93,610 — #23 highest of 464 markets

$93,610 — #23 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 19,908,595

15. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $564 (+11.7% from Feb 2023)

$564 (+11.7% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,095,750 — #9 highest out of 464 markets

$1,095,750 — #9 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $505 — #17 highest of 464 markets

$505 — #17 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,936 sq. ft. — #159 highest of 464 markets

1,936 sq. ft. — #159 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $102,141 — #10 highest of 464 markets

$102,141 — #10 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 842,009

14. Bozeman, Montana

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $596 (+10.8% from Feb 2023)

$596 (+10.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,197,000 — #7 highest out of 464 markets

$1,197,000 — #7 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $538 — #14 highest of 464 markets

$538 — #14 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,102 sq. ft. — #62 highest of 464 markets

2,102 sq. ft. — #62 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $74,113 — #119 highest of 464 markets

$74,113 — #119 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 53,500

13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $600 (+10.8% from Feb 2023)

$600 (+10.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,029,250 — #11 highest out of 464 markets

$1,029,250 — #11 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $541 — #13 highest of 464 markets

$541 — #13 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,768 sq. ft. — #301 highest of 464 markets

1,768 sq. ft. — #301 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $90,158 — #37 highest of 464 markets

$90,158 — #37 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 281,712

12. Ocean City, New Jersey

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $625 (+0.2% from Feb 2023)

$625 (+0.2% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $899,900 — #17 highest out of 464 markets

$899,900 — #17 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $624 — #10 highest of 464 markets

$624 — #10 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,717 sq. ft. — #339 highest of 464 markets

1,717 sq. ft. — #339 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $83,870 — #54 highest of 464 markets

$83,870 — #54 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 95,456

11. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $637 (+11.4% from Feb 2023)

$637 (+11.4% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $996,500 — #12 highest out of 464 markets

$996,500 — #12 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $572 — #12 highest of 464 markets

$572 — #12 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,639 sq. ft. — #381 highest of 464 markets

1,639 sq. ft. — #381 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $96,974 — #15 highest of 464 markets

$96,974 — #15 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 3,289,701

10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $672 (+9.4% from Feb 2023)

$672 (+9.4% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,137,000 — #8 highest out of 464 markets

$1,137,000 — #8 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $615 — #11 highest of 464 markets

$615 — #11 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,794 sq. ft. — #276 highest of 464 markets

1,794 sq. ft. — #276 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $89,105 — #42 highest of 464 markets

$89,105 — #42 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 13,111,917

9. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $673 (+3.4% from Feb 2023)

$673 (+3.4% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $789,750 — #23 highest out of 464 markets

$789,750 — #23 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $651 — #8 highest of 464 markets

$651 — #8 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,067 sq. ft. — #464 highest of 464 markets

1,067 sq. ft. — #464 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $99,816 — #11 highest of 464 markets

$99,816 — #11 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 1,010,100

8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $700 (-0.6% from Feb 2023)

$700 (-0.6% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $989,444 — #13 highest out of 464 markets

$989,444 — #13 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $704 — #7 highest of 464 markets

$704 — #7 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,459 sq. ft. — #446 highest of 464 markets

1,459 sq. ft. — #446 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $129,315 — #2 highest of 464 markets

$129,315 — #2 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 4,692,242

7. Napa, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $706 (-2.0% from Feb 2023)

$706 (-2.0% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,449,500 — #2 highest out of 464 markets

$1,449,500 — #2 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $720 — #6 highest of 464 markets

$720 — #6 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,063 sq. ft. — #86 highest of 464 markets

2,063 sq. ft. — #86 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $105,809 — #8 highest of 464 markets

$105,809 — #8 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 137,384

6. Salinas, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $709 (+9.9% from Feb 2023)

$709 (+9.9% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,229,892 — #6 highest out of 464 markets

$1,229,892 — #6 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $645 — #9 highest of 464 markets

$645 — #9 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,874 sq. ft. — #203 highest of 464 markets

1,874 sq. ft. — #203 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $91,043 — #31 highest of 464 markets

$91,043 — #31 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 437,609

5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $735 (+0.3% from Feb 2023)

$735 (+0.3% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,074,850 — #10 highest out of 464 markets

$1,074,850 — #10 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $732 — #5 highest of 464 markets

$732 — #5 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,387 sq. ft. — #456 highest of 464 markets

1,387 sq. ft. — #456 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $104,409 — #9 highest of 464 markets

$104,409 — #9 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 268,571

4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $838 (-2.7% from Feb 2023)

$838 (-2.7% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,366,944 — #5 highest out of 464 markets

$1,366,944 — #5 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $862 — #3 highest of 464 markets

$862 — #3 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,621 sq. ft. — #393 highest of 464 markets

1,621 sq. ft. — #393 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $151,713 — #1 highest of 464 markets

$151,713 — #1 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 1,981,584

3. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $919 (+20.4% from Feb 2023)

$919 (+20.4% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,779,750 — #1 highest out of 464 markets

$1,779,750 — #1 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $763 — #4 highest of 464 markets

$763 — #4 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,114 sq. ft. — #59 highest of 464 markets

2,114 sq. ft. — #59 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $92,332 — #28 highest of 464 markets

$92,332 — #28 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 445,213

2. Key West, Florida

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $948 (-1.8% from Feb 2023)

$948 (-1.8% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,384,085 — #4 highest out of 464 markets

$1,384,085 — #4 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $965 — #2 highest of 464 markets

$965 — #2 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,569 sq. ft. — #420 highest of 464 markets

1,569 sq. ft. — #420 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $80,828 — #74 highest of 464 markets

$80,828 — #74 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 26,078

1. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii

Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $1,279 (+31.1% from Feb 2023)

$1,279 (+31.1% from Feb 2023) Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,412,500 — #3 highest out of 464 markets

$1,412,500 — #3 highest out of 464 markets Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $976 — #1 highest of 464 markets

$976 — #1 highest of 464 markets Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,188 sq. ft. — #463 highest of 464 markets

1,188 sq. ft. — #463 highest of 464 markets Median households income, 2022: $95,379 — #18 highest of 464 markets

$95,379 — #18 highest of 464 markets Population, 2022: 164,765

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.