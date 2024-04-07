You Will Pay the Most per Square Foot of House In These Cities

It is one thing to pay a lot of money for a big house, but it is another to pay a lot of money for a smaller house. The price per square foot varies nationwide, and we set out to find out where your dollar gets you the least home.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed real estate listing website Realtor.com’s monthly inventory metro data. While Realtor.com has over 920 markets, we only considered cities with a population of 25,000 or more. Here we listed the 50 cities with highest median listing prices per square foot in February 2024. Ties were broken using the median list price. Median listing price per square foot in February 2023 and median listing price in February 2024 also came from Realtor.com. From the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates for 2022, we added median household income and population.
Because of our population threshold, the cities on the list do not include several small towns, such as Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, or Jackson, Wyoming. These and other similar smaller expensive towns are known seasonal vacation spots for wealthier visitors, even if the local residents are far less wealthy. (Also see: These Are the Most Affordable Housing Markets.)
Among the cities on the list where you would currently pay the most per square foot, 15 cities are in California, five in Florida, four are in Washington state, and three each are in Montana and Hawaii. The median list price per square foot in the cities on the list ranges from $303 to $1,279. While many also rank among the 50 most expensive housing markets based on median list price, several, including Miami and Panama City, Florida, do not.
50. St. George, Utah
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $303 (+2.2% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $696,073 — #29 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $297 — #52 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,338 sq. ft. — #22 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $71,976 — #144 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 183,297
49. Carson City, Nevada
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $304 (+0.6% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $578,368 — #52 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $302 — #47 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,854 sq. ft. — #217 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $67,465 — #210 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 58,249
48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $310 (+6.2% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $609,625 — #40 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $291 — #54 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,095 sq. ft. — #67 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $96,920 — #16 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 2,959,386
47. Stockton, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $311 (+5.6% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $549,500 — #64 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $295 — #53 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,766 sq. ft. — #304 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $82,837 — #58 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 779,445
46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $318 (+5.7% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $599,000 — #45 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $301 — #49 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,907 sq. ft. — #180 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $119,803 — #3 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 6,346,083
45. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $321 (+3.5% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $600,000 — #43 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $310 — #43 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,998 sq. ft. — #123 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $90,451 — #33 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 2,505,312
44. Prescott Valley-Prescott, Arizona
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $324 (+3.5% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $647,100 — #34 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $313 — #41 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,039 sq. ft. — #97 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $62,430 — #286 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 237,830
43. Reno, Nevada
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $326 (+3.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $652,000 — #33 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $314 — #40 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,044 sq. ft. — #94 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $81,576 — #67 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 490,769
42. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Alabama
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $333 (+18.7% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $525,000 — #70 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $281 — #61 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,787 sq. ft. — #282 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $71,039 — #154 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 233,420
41. Wenatchee, Washington
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $335 (+9.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $641,100 — #36 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $307 — #44 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,993 sq. ft. — #127 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $75,185 — #112 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 122,265
40. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $339 (+7.5% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $595,000 — #46 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $315 — #39 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,822 sq. ft. — #241 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $81,041 — #72 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 4,610,050
39. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $341 (+1.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $672,469 — #31 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $335 — #34 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,093 sq. ft. — #68 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $71,949 — #145 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 173,396
38. Panama City, Florida
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $343 (+12.2% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $440,350 — #121 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $306 — #45 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,403 sq. ft. — #455 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $65,999 — #234 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 181,055
37. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $348 (+4.6% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $633,034 — #38 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $332 — #35 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,879 sq. ft. — #200 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $89,227 — #40 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 2,394,673
36. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, South Carolina
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $352 (+6.0% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $577,250 — #53 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $332 — #35 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,967 sq. ft. — #140 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $77,536 — #93 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 218,515
35. Vallejo, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $355 (+7.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $583,944 — #51 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $331 — #38 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,624 sq. ft. — #391 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $97,037 — #14 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 450,995
34. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $357 (-6.9% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $869,450 — #18 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $383 — #27 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,535 sq. ft. — #10 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $107,351 — #5 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 958,371
33. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $359 (+8.4% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $669,963 — #32 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $332 — #35 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,218 sq. ft. — #35 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $82,029 — #63 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 129,480
32. Portland-South Portland, Maine
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $363 (+2.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $604,900 — #41 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $353 — #31 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,681 sq. ft. — #356 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $84,095 — #53 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 552,916
31. Missoula, Montana
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $364 (+1.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $711,238 — #27 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $360 — #30 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,118 sq. ft. — #56 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $66,840 — #217 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 118,541
30. Bellingham, Washington
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $371 (+8.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $697,475 — #28 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $341 — #33 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,960 sq. ft. — #145 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $77,581 — #92 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 226,523
29. Bend, Oregon
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $377 (+3.0% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $691,270 — #30 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $366 — #29 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,943 sq. ft. — #154 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $82,042 — #62 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 199,352
28. Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $381 (+10.6% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $799,450 — #22 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $344 — #32 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,191 sq. ft. — #42 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $70,522 — #162 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 154,481
27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $389 (-1.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $550,000 — #61 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $394 — #26 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,375 sq. ft. — #458 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $69,085 — #183 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 6,123,949
26. Flagstaff, Arizona
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $397 (+5.9% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $741,200 — #26 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $375 — #28 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,062 sq. ft. — #87 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $67,266 — #211 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 144,705
25. Kalispell, Montana
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $418 (+1.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $850,000 — #20 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $413 — #24 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,058 sq. ft. — #88 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $57,123 — #362 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 25,473
24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $439 (+4.1% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $765,000 — #24 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $421 — #23 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,841 sq. ft. — #231 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $107,206 — #6 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 4,001,701
23. Boulder, Colorado
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $440 (+8.4% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $914,441 — #16 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $406 — #25 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,449 sq. ft. — #13 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $99,770 — #12 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 328,658
22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $468 (+8.0% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $642,350 — #35 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $433 — #21 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,828 sq. ft. — #238 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $74,279 — #116 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 288,639
21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $474 (+10.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $854,450 — #19 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $430 — #22 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,838 sq. ft. — #234 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $107,117 — #7 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 4,912,449
20. Hilo, Hawaii
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $492 (+9.1% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $633,250 — #37 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $452 — #20 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,462 sq. ft. — #445 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $75,589 — #107 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 47,627
19. Naples-Marco Island, Florida
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $500 (+2.5% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $849,950 — #21 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $488 — #18 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,814 sq. ft. — #251 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $82,011 — #64 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 380,221
18. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $537 (+4.0% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $970,000 — #14 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $517 — #16 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,922 sq. ft. — #168 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $99,266 — #13 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 488,436
17. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $546 (+3.2% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $915,725 — #15 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $529 — #15 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,875 sq. ft. — #202 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $90,447 — #34 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 229,436
16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $549 (+16.6% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $749,500 — #25 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $471 — #19 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,500 sq. ft. — #440 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $93,610 — #23 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 19,908,595
15. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $564 (+11.7% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,095,750 — #9 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $505 — #17 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,936 sq. ft. — #159 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $102,141 — #10 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 842,009
14. Bozeman, Montana
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $596 (+10.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,197,000 — #7 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $538 — #14 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,102 sq. ft. — #62 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $74,113 — #119 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 53,500
13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $600 (+10.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,029,250 — #11 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $541 — #13 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,768 sq. ft. — #301 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $90,158 — #37 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 281,712
12. Ocean City, New Jersey
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $625 (+0.2% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $899,900 — #17 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $624 — #10 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,717 sq. ft. — #339 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $83,870 — #54 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 95,456
11. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $637 (+11.4% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $996,500 — #12 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $572 — #12 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,639 sq. ft. — #381 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $96,974 — #15 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 3,289,701
10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $672 (+9.4% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,137,000 — #8 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $615 — #11 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,794 sq. ft. — #276 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $89,105 — #42 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 13,111,917
9. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $673 (+3.4% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $789,750 — #23 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $651 — #8 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,067 sq. ft. — #464 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $99,816 — #11 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 1,010,100
8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $700 (-0.6% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $989,444 — #13 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $704 — #7 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,459 sq. ft. — #446 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $129,315 — #2 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 4,692,242
7. Napa, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $706 (-2.0% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,449,500 — #2 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $720 — #6 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,063 sq. ft. — #86 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $105,809 — #8 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 137,384
6. Salinas, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $709 (+9.9% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,229,892 — #6 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $645 — #9 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,874 sq. ft. — #203 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $91,043 — #31 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 437,609
5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $735 (+0.3% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,074,850 — #10 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $732 — #5 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,387 sq. ft. — #456 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $104,409 — #9 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 268,571
4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $838 (-2.7% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,366,944 — #5 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $862 — #3 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,621 sq. ft. — #393 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $151,713 — #1 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 1,981,584
3. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $919 (+20.4% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,779,750 — #1 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $763 — #4 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 2,114 sq. ft. — #59 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $92,332 — #28 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 445,213
2. Key West, Florida
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $948 (-1.8% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,384,085 — #4 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $965 — #2 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,569 sq. ft. — #420 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $80,828 — #74 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 26,078
1. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2024: $1,279 (+31.1% from Feb 2023)
- Median list price, Feb 2024: $1,412,500 — #3 highest out of 464 markets
- Median list price per sq ft, Feb 2023: $976 — #1 highest of 464 markets
- Median size of listed houses, Feb 2024: 1,188 sq. ft. — #463 highest of 464 markets
- Median households income, 2022: $95,379 — #18 highest of 464 markets
- Population, 2022: 164,765
