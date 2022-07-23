The Coldest Place in the World Today

Those who believe global warming is not real only need to look at record temperatures that have been posted around the world this week. It was 104 degrees F in London. Most of Europe had record temperatures and huge, unprecedented wildfires. Large portions of the U.S. are expected to have temperatures above 90 today and over 100 in places where high temperatures are usually in the 80s.

The temperatures are so bad in Europe that over 2,000 people died in Spain and Portugal during the heatwave. Tourists, who usually swarm the streets this time of year, were driven inside.



Temperatures in areas where tens of millions of people live in the U.S. were described as “dangerous” by CNN.

Some parts of the world are extremely cold throughout the year. People cannot go outside because the cold is too dangerous. It is -100 degrees F in one location in Antarctica today. It is a place few people visit.

Vostok Station, Antarctica is a weather station the Soviet Union built in 1957. The lowest temperature ever recorded was at the weather station where the temperatures once dropped to -126 degrees F. The weather station is about 800 miles from the South Pole. One of the reasons for the cold is that it is also located over 11,000 feet above sea level.

There is a small settlement at Vostok Station. It is made up of 25 people–who often cannot go outside.

