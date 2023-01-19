Orlando Is the Worst Airport in America

As air traffic delays snarl the travel system from coast to coast, airports become a haven for trapped and weary travelers. A recent study listed the airport where people would least like to be. It was Orlando International Airport, where people go to get to the country’s huge theme parks, including Disney and Universal. (See why Orlando is among the most romantic cities in America.)



Family Destination Guide looked at the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the largest airports in the country. Orlando’s flight delays totaled 28% of departures. This was followed by Newark, one of New York City’s big airports. Flight delays were 26% of departures. Fort Lauderdale was next with slightly less than 26%. Tampa followed this at 25%, and then Miami at 24%. There was no explanation for why so many Florida airports made the list. Maybe it is the stormy weather.



Orlando handles almost 20 million passengers annually, making it the seventh busiest airport in the country. The carriers that use the airport most frequently are JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit. Built in 1940, the airport was originally a military base.



The largest theme parks in Orlando are several operated by Disney, some run by Universal, and SeaWorld. Disney World gets almost 60 million visitors a year, which would put a strain on any airport.



Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Based on the theme park traffic, Orlando’s airport problem will not disappear.