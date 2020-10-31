The States Where Americans Are Buying The Most Guns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 300 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. The data is, therefore, the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.

Gun sales have soared in the past year. They have reached 28,826,449 through September. That is more than the 28,369,750 for all of last year. Growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is a major cause. A new UC Davis School of Medicine study about fear of violence reports that: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.”

Who is buying these guns? A New York Times analysis shows that buyers cut across almost all demographic groups. Gun ownership has continued to be a flashpoint across the country, as the debate about who should own a gun and what kind of guns should be lawful continues, as it has for decades.

The rise in gun sales from 2019 to 2020 is not an anomaly. The number of Gun sales has increased most years since 1999. At the current pace, 2020 sales will reach over 35 million. Sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. The first full year the FBI kept data was 1999, when sales were 9,138,123.

The rate of gun sales is by no means uniform from state to state, nor is the growth level. Among all states, Illinois has posted the highest sales so far this year, by far, at 5,600,703. That is almost 18% of U.S. gun sales in 2020, although the state has less than 4% of the nation’s population. By a similar measure, sales in California this year are relatively low at 1,183,460, which is 4% of the national figure. Almost 12% of Americans live in California.

These are the number of guns sold by state, with the figures for September and the first nine months of 2020:

State September Sales YTD Sales

Illinois 421,030 5,600,703

Kentucky 36,139 2,364,376

Texas 178,136 1,730,278

Florida 154,982 1,386,486

Indiana 203,253 1,203,353

California 139,313 1,183,460

Pennsylvania 134,626 1,030,898

Utah 114,600 893,714

Alabama 80,478 811,775

Michigan 101,789 759,448

Tennessee 73,612 728,106

Ohio 76,519 712,176

Minnesota 86,830 696,361

Georgia 72,354 658,895

North Carolina 74,810 643,848

Virginia 56,930 617,472

Washington 67,228 563,715

Wisconsin 68,257 525,506

Missouri 52,222 517,590

Arizona 51,287 503,946

Colorado 54,479 499,774

South Carolina 41,395 383,972

Oregon 40,282 380,354

New York 45,684 363,013

Oklahoma 34,288 346,301

Louisiana 33,496 307,617

Mississippi 25,757 266,731

Arkansas 24,043 235,176

Maryland 30,948 208,104

Idaho 22,515 204,064

West Virginia 19,251 194,802

Iowa 19,871 192,624

Massachusetts 26,145 182,946

Kansas 17,660 181,663

Nevada 16,097 164,830

Connecticut 20,091 154,904

New Mexico 15,923 154,370

New Hampshire 13,429 128,100

Montana 14,808 124,780

New Jersey 20,811 112,293

Maine 12,747 98,357

South Dakota 9,707 79,605

Alaska 7,897 73,982

Nebraska 9,145 73,554

Wyoming 7,427 64,465

North Dakota 7,362 61,382

Delaware 6,381 55,393

Vermont 4,645 42,684

Rhode Island 4,666 37,223

Puerto Rico 3,227 19,033

Hawaii 1,536 14,261

District of Columbia 1,469 7,804

Guam 254 2,587

Virgin Islands 92 989

Mariana Islands 30 152