The States Where Americans Are Buying The Most Guns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 300 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. The data is, therefore, the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.
Gun sales have soared in the past year. They have reached 28,826,449 through September. That is more than the 28,369,750 for all of last year. Growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is a major cause. A new UC Davis School of Medicine study about fear of violence reports that: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.”
Who is buying these guns? A New York Times analysis shows that buyers cut across almost all demographic groups. Gun ownership has continued to be a flashpoint across the country, as the debate about who should own a gun and what kind of guns should be lawful continues, as it has for decades.
The rise in gun sales from 2019 to 2020 is not an anomaly. The number of Gun sales has increased most years since 1999. At the current pace, 2020 sales will reach over 35 million. Sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. The first full year the FBI kept data was 1999, when sales were 9,138,123.
The rate of gun sales is by no means uniform from state to state, nor is the growth level. Among all states, Illinois has posted the highest sales so far this year, by far, at 5,600,703. That is almost 18% of U.S. gun sales in 2020, although the state has less than 4% of the nation’s population. By a similar measure, sales in California this year are relatively low at 1,183,460, which is 4% of the national figure. Almost 12% of Americans live in California.
These are the number of guns sold by state, with the figures for September and the first nine months of 2020:
State September Sales YTD Sales
Illinois 421,030 5,600,703
Kentucky 36,139 2,364,376
Texas 178,136 1,730,278
Florida 154,982 1,386,486
Indiana 203,253 1,203,353
California 139,313 1,183,460
Pennsylvania 134,626 1,030,898
Utah 114,600 893,714
Alabama 80,478 811,775
Michigan 101,789 759,448
Tennessee 73,612 728,106
Ohio 76,519 712,176
Minnesota 86,830 696,361
Georgia 72,354 658,895
North Carolina 74,810 643,848
Virginia 56,930 617,472
Washington 67,228 563,715
Wisconsin 68,257 525,506
Missouri 52,222 517,590
Arizona 51,287 503,946
Colorado 54,479 499,774
South Carolina 41,395 383,972
Oregon 40,282 380,354
New York 45,684 363,013
Oklahoma 34,288 346,301
Louisiana 33,496 307,617
Mississippi 25,757 266,731
Arkansas 24,043 235,176
Maryland 30,948 208,104
Idaho 22,515 204,064
West Virginia 19,251 194,802
Iowa 19,871 192,624
Massachusetts 26,145 182,946
Kansas 17,660 181,663
Nevada 16,097 164,830
Connecticut 20,091 154,904
New Mexico 15,923 154,370
New Hampshire 13,429 128,100
Montana 14,808 124,780
New Jersey 20,811 112,293
Maine 12,747 98,357
South Dakota 9,707 79,605
Alaska 7,897 73,982
Nebraska 9,145 73,554
Wyoming 7,427 64,465
North Dakota 7,362 61,382
Delaware 6,381 55,393
Vermont 4,645 42,684
Rhode Island 4,666 37,223
Puerto Rico 3,227 19,033
Hawaii 1,536 14,261
District of Columbia 1,469 7,804
Guam 254 2,587
Virgin Islands 92 989
Mariana Islands 30 152