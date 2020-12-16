The Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks to Buy in the S&P 500

The S&P 500 has recovered handily off of its March lows to close out 2020 with a solid gain. Although this year has been a roller-coaster for many investors, it has provided ample buying opportunities to get into some stocks cheap and shore up portfolios.

A staple of many portfolios are dividend stocks. Passive income in the form of dividends is a powerful thing, especially when it is used with dividend reinvestment strategies. If anything, 2020 has provided an opportunity to get into some Dividend Aristocrats for a relatively cheap price and a huge yield.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the biggest dividend yields in the S&P 500 and why they may be worth buying into. We have included the recent trading history, as well as some other stats surrounding the stock to give a full picture.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is at the top of the list, with a dividend yield of 9.5%. This telecom company formerly known as CenturyLink has a market cap of $11 billion, and its share price actually has lost about 20% year to date. However, with that dividend yield of nearly 10%, 2021 could be a profitable year, as shares have risen about 7% over the past month. Lumen Technologies stock has traded around $10.50 recently, in a 52-week range of $8.16 to $11.39. The consensus price target is $9.74.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) comes in at second with a dividend yield of 9.1%. This yield is typical of the business, as ONEOK operates in the midstream of the oil and gas industry. It has a market cap of $18 billion. Out of this group, this stock has performed the worst, posting a loss of 45% year to date. However, in just the past month, the stock is up 30%. ONEOK stock was recently trading near $41, in a 52-week range of $12.16 to $78.48. Analysts have a consensus price target of $36.43 for the stock.

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) pays a dividend yield of 8.4%. The company operates as a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on storage and information management services. REITs, like midstream oil companies, are known for their high yields. The stock is down only 8% for the past 52 weeks, but it is actually up about 15% in the past month. Iron Mountain stock fell below $30 a share this week, and it has a 52-week range of $21.00 to $34.49. The consensus price target is $30.13, and the market cap is about $8 billion.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has paid a high dividend yield for years and is typically near the top of the S&P 500 in this regard. The tobacco giant offers a dividend yield of 8.2% and has a market cap of $78 billion. The stock is down 15% year to date, though it is up close to 5% in the past month alone. Altria stock was trading near $43 on Friday and has a consensus price target of $48.18. The stock has traded in the range of $30.95 to $51.78 over the past year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is another oil company on the list, but this year has been particularly difficult for this supermajor. Exxon lost its spot in the Dow Jones industrial average earlier this year, and $40 a barrel oil has been a burden as well. Exxon pays a dividend yield of 8.1% and has a market cap of $183 billion. The stock is down 38% year to date, but it is actually up over 19% in the past month. Exxon stock was last seen shy of $44. It has a 52-week range of $30.11 to $71.37. Analysts have a consensus price target of $46.66.