Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Amex, Arch Capital, Carlyle, Darden, Facebook, Eli Lilly, Nio and More

The futures traded solidly higher on Tuesday morning as investors return to action from the long weekend and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. With fourth-quarter earnings reports ready to start pouring in, most eyes on Wall Street will not only be examining the results but also looking to see what guidance for the first quarter and the rest of 2021 looks like. With all the major indexes and the Russell 2000 still close to all-time highs, it makes sense for investors to start building some cash reserves while repositioning portfolios for 2021, as a pullback could be in the offing.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was started with a Sell rating and a $74 price target at Redburn. That compares with a much higher $155.19 Wall Street consensus target and Friday’s closing price of $169.27. Shares traded higher in Tuesday’s premarket.



American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) was raised at JPMorgan from Underweight to Overweight with a $148 price target. The consensus target for the financial industry giant is $128. The stock closed last Friday at $122.15.

ArcelorMittal Inc. (NYSE: MT) was downgraded at Credit Suisse from Outperform to Neutral with a $24 price objective. The consensus objective for the steel leader is $26.59. The shares were last seen trading at $23.95, down over 3% on Friday.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) was raised from Market Perform to Market Outperform with a $43 price target at JMP Securities. The posted consensus target is $40.90, and the shares were last seen on Friday at $34.69.

Carlyle Group Inc. (NYSE: CG) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette, which has set a $40 price objective. The $35.30 consensus is above Friday’s closing print of $33.70.

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CRPI) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that this luxury retailer is well positioned as the pandemic continues to have an impact on the economy. Shares most recently closed at $42.85 and have a consensus price target of $40.81.

CMC Materials Inc. (NYSE: CCMP) was upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs, which also lifted the price target to $164. The consensus target is $161.40. The last trade on Friday came in at $164.68.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, which has a $142 price target. The consensus target is $128.19. The shares closed trading last Friday at $121.08.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) was raised at Raymond James from Outperform to Strong Buy with a $175 price objective. The consensus target is $165.45. The shares closed on Friday at $136.48.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) was downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays, which actually raised their price target to $29. That is in line with the $29.09 consensus. Friday’s $36.76 close was much higher.