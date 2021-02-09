Thursday Morning Earnings Watch List: AstraZeneca, Duke, Kraft Heinz, and Pepsi

Earnings season is starting to wind down, but some major companies are still reporting their most recent quarterly results this week. Here we focus on Thursday mornings’ offerings, but many more earnings are coming later this week.

Here’s a preview of four companies that will be reporting quarterly results before the markets open on Thursday.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has been one of the big names involved with COVID-19 vaccines, along with the likes of Moderna and Pfizer. However, AstraZeneca has lagged in terms of its approval, and its rollout has been relatively slow. Hopefully, we see an update with earnings. AstraZeneca’s stock was relatively flat year to date, and it was up about 1% over the past year.

For the fourth quarter, analysts on average are looking for $0.68 in earnings per share (EPS), as well as $6.97 billion in revenue. The same period of last year reportedly had $0.45 in EPS on $6.66 billion in revenue.

AstraZeneca stock traded up about 1% to $50.49 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $36.15 to $64.94. The posted consensus price target is $62.35.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has been relatively lackluster over the past year, with its stock down about 3% in that time. Year to date, the stock is actually up about 2%. As a leader among utilities stocks, many investors look to this big name as a bellwether for the industry.

For the fourth quarter, the consensus estimates call for $1.03 in EPS and revenue of $6.72 billion. In the same period of last year, the company said it had EPS of $0.91 on $6.1 billion in revenue.

Duke Energy stock was last seen at $93.04, in a 52-week range of $62.13 to $103.79. Analysts have a consensus price target of $100.13.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) and its brands have been a staple for many during this pandemic, although the stock might not entirely reflect this sentiment. Over the past year, the stock is only up about 15%, whereas the S&P 500 is up closer to 17%. Maybe this round of earnings will boost the stock.

The consensus forecast calls for $0.73 in EPS and $6.82 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. In the same period of last year, $0.72 in EPS and $6.54 billion in revenue were posted.

Kraft Heinz stock was down about 1% to $33.60 on Tuesday. The consensus price target is $36.42, and shares have traded between $19.99 and $36.37 in the past 52 weeks.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rounds out the last of the major stocks reporting on Thursday morning. The stock has lagged the broad markets over the past year, with the company taking a hit in its soda sales via restaurants as more consumers are staying home. The expectations for Pepsi are relatively low for this quarter, as well as for its rival Coca-Cola.

For the fourth quarter, analysts on average are looking for $1.46 in EPS, as well as $21.78 billion in revenue. The same period of last year reportedly had $1.45 in EPS on $20.64 billion in revenue.

PepsiCo stock was trading at $139.82, in a 52-week trading range of $101.42 to $148.77. The posted consensus price target is $154.70.