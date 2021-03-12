Nielsen, Nordstrom, PayPal and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day nearing halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed to close out the week. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a fresh all-time high, but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were not as lucky and both were actually down on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) was resumed at Barclays with an Equal Weight rating and a $39 price target. Shares traded near $39 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $15.71 to $42.09. The consensus price target is $38.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: CQP) was downgraded by JPMorgan from Neutral to Underweight with a $44 price target. The stock was trading near $44 a share. The 52-week trading range is $17.75 to $44.00, and the consensus price target is $40.13.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright from Sell to Neutral with a $21 price target. Shares were trading below $22. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $18.15 to $95.98, and it has a consensus price target of $42.87.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was initiated at Jefferies with a Buy rating and a $48 price target. Shares traded near $41, in a 52-week range of $11.72 to $42.22. Analysts have a consensus price target of $33.88.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) was initiated at Evercore ISI with an Outperform rating. The stock traded near $127 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $35.49 to $171.21. It has a consensus price target of $138.40.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was upgraded by Argus to Buy from Hold with a $406 price target. Shares traded at around $311 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $93.81 to $428.96. The consensus analyst target is $397.09.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) was resumed at JPMorgan as Overweight with a $31 price target. The stock traded near $26 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $11.62 to $26.54. Its consensus analyst target is $25.17.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) was initiated at Redburn with a Buy rating. The consensus price target is $629.48. Shares traded around $250 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $82.07 to $309.14.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) was upgraded at HSBC Securities to Buy from Hold with an $85 price target. Early Friday, the stock traded near $72. The 52-week range is $17.72 to $95.12, and the consensus price target is $79.78.

