Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/18

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 18, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS TODAY

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 71,292 shares of Surface Oncology, Buy 46,148 shares of Teladoc, & Sell 129,544 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 84,421 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 159,440 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 146,064 shares of Zoom.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 64,918 shares of One & Sell 58,200 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 15,082 shares of Zillow, Buy 45,077 shares of Zoom, & Sell 39,502 Shares of Tencent.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 71,292 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 46,148 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 129,544 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 40,100 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 84,421 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 159,440 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 146,064 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 64,918 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 58,200 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 15,082 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 45,077 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 847 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 39,502 ARKW Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 9,217

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.