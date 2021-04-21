BP, Conagra, Mattel, Pepsi, UnitedHealth and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day roughly halfway over, the broad markets were pushing higher for the first time this week. After suffering about a 1% loss across the board, the Dow Jones industrial average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all bounced back in Wednesday’s session.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS): H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $40 price target. The shares traded near $27 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $1.02 to $30.38. The consensus price target is $29.33.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP): Deutsche Bank started coverage with a Hold rating. The stock traded near $25 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $14.74 to $28.57. The consensus analyst target is $30.55.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG): Citigroup initiated it with a Neutral rating and a $42 price target. The stock traded near $38 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $31.66 to $39.34. It has a consensus price target of $38.53.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK): Deutsche Bank lowered its Buy rating to Hold and has a $119 price target. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $116. The 52-week trading range is $52.83 to $121.81. Its consensus analyst target is $115.06.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT): Berenberg upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and raised its price target to $25 from $14. The shares changed hands around $21 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $7.54 to $21.87. The consensus price target is $21.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH): The Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to $37 from $27. The consensus price target is $30.91. Shares traded around $28 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $9.24 to $34.49.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP): UBS upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $165 from $145. Shares traded around $147 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $126.53 to $148.77. The consensus price target is $153.73.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH): Argus upgraded its Hold rating to Buy and has a $450 price target. The stock traded around $397 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $273.71 to $401.48. Its consensus analyst target is $429.65.

