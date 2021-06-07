AutoZone, Marriott Vacations, Peloton and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Stocks were mixed approaching the halfway mark in the trading day. The Nasdaq was higher and the Russell 2000 received a boost from the meme stocks. Interest rates were higher across the curve, as sellers have moved back in following a strong week for Treasury debt to start June.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, Monday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades included Capital One, Etsy, Fiserv, Progressive, Splunk, Ulta Beauty, Visa and more.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY): Keefe Bruyette downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform and has a $9.50 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $6.26 to $9.47 a share and has a $9.32 consensus price target.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO): Argus downgraded the giant auto parts retailer to Hold from Buy. The shares have traded in a wide 52-week range of $1074.45 to $1542.30 and have a $1631.24 price target.

Genius Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: GENI): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a $28 price target. The company, which develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting and sports media industries, had a recent initial public offering and has traded between $9.80 and $25.18 a share since then. No consensus target was posted.

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE: LI): Goldman Sachs reiterated the firm’s Buy rating on the shares and raised the price target to $62 from $60. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $14.31 to $47.70 and has a $35.22 consensus price objective.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: VAC): Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to $209 from $168. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $75.97 to $190.97 and have a $192.60 consensus price target.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Loop Capital started coverage on shares of the home exercise company with a Buy rating and a $140 price target. The stock has been volatile due to some injuries that allegedly occurred, and shares have traded between $42.90 and $171.09 over the past 52 weeks. The consensus price target is $129.38.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN): Goldman Sachs downgraded the trucking giant to Sell from Neutral and has a $45 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $35.15 to $49.78, and it has a $52.88 consensus price target.

