Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 675,000 Shares of Galileo Acquisition

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 675,000 shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 1.5% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 679,335 shares of Galileo Acquisition. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 78% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 56,423 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 483,746 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 25,742 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,500 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 349,532 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 679,335 ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 402



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

