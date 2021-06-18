Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 675,000 Shares of Galileo Acquisition

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 675,000 shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 1.5% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 679,335 shares of Galileo Acquisition. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 78% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|TCSLI
|TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
|56,423
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|483,746
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|25,742
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,500
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|349,532
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|679,335
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|402
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.