Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 675,000 Shares of Galileo Acquisition

Chris Lange
June 18, 2021 9:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 675,000 shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up about 1.5% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 679,335 shares of Galileo Acquisition. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 78% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 56,423
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 483,746
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 25,742
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,500
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 349,532
ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 679,335
ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 402


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

