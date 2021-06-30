Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Masco, Micron, Plug Power, Smith & Wesson, Virgin Galactic and More

Wednesday’s futures were somewhat muted, despite private payrolls rising in June. The ADP job report saw payrolls increasing by 692,000, notching a sixth consecutive monthly rise. The service sector saw the largest increase in jobs, with leisure and hospitality jobs leading the charge. This all seems to be a recurring theme for the reopening trade, but what investors are looking forward to is June’s unemployment report on Friday.

Wall Street is concerned about tapering of the quantitative easing program, but despite a clear building of inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve is vowing to keep interest rates contained. That could be one reason for the continued moves higher in the equity markets, even after sell-offs. Another big plus is the continued massive inflows into money markets.

With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for an impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into the market strength while repositioning portfolios for the coming quarter and the rest of 2021.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations for Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM): William Blair initiated coverage with an Outperform rating. Shares last closed near $28, and the consensus price target is $35.43.

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP): Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $68. The stock closed near $83 per share. The 52-week trading range is $49.41 to $90.03.

