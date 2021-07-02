Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 350,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

Chris Lange
July 2, 2021 9:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought over 350,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF gained about 0.4% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 350,312 shares of Quantum-Si. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 76% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 350,312
ARKG SEER Seer 52,532
ARKW BZ Kanzhun 242,938
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 354,128


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Read more: Investing, ARKG, QSI, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

