Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 170,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 170,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), as the price of this fund bounced back up 1% on Wednesday. Note that this ETF up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 172.348 shares of Iridium. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $7.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up about 31% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG SMFR SEMA4 12,280 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 241,747 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 12,212 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 126,224 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 11,930 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 66,750 ARKK TER TERADYNE 373,251 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 172,348 ARKK SE SEA 65,913 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 39,453 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 3,951 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 128,900 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 10,950 ARKW ETSY ETSY 37,007 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 7,623 ARKW SE SEA 3,766 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 1,803



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

