Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 170,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 170,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), as the price of this fund bounced back up 1% on Wednesday. Note that this ETF up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 172.348 shares of Iridium. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $7.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up about 31% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|12,280
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|241,747
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|12,212
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|126,224
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|11,930
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|66,750
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|373,251
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|172,348
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|65,913
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|39,453
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|3,951
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|128,900
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|10,950
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY
|37,007
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|7,623
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|3,766
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|1,803
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.