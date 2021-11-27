5 Scorching-Hot Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, once traded in the single digits at one time.

While all five of these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Innoviz Technologies

This off-the-radar tech play is breaking through a big downtrend line and looks poised to move higher. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) designs and manufactures solid state lidar sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles.

The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state lidar sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

Innoviz Technologies also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade lidar sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the lidar sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne lidar’s raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution.

Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime and mapping.

Goldman Sachs just raised its $7 price target to $9. The consensus target is $10, and the shares have traded between $7 and $8 in recent days.

LSI Industries

This stock has made a long sideways move and looks ready to pop higher. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Latin America.

Its Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions. It also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures, and it designs, engineers and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies and sub-assemblies.

The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays and custom display elements.

Investors receive a 2.67% dividend. Canaccord Genuity’s $10 target price is less than the $13.47 consensus target. The share price recently dropped below $8.

