Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CarMax, Global Payments, Infosys, JD.com, Oshkosh, WiPro and More

The futures were higher on Monday, as traders and investors return from the long Christmas holiday weekend for the final trading week of 2021. With many financial professionals out for this week as well, we could see some lighter volumes, and perhaps some increased volatility as the final tax-loss selling trades and end of the year portfolio window dressing buying are wrapped up. About the only selling that we saw last Thursday as the “Santa Claus” rally gained some legs, with all the major indexes closing higher, and the S&P 500 setting yet another all-time high at 4,725.72, was in the Treasury debt market, where we saw selling of all the maturities across the yield curve.

With much of the Federal Reserve’s forward-looking initiatives now baked in, Wall Street strategists are continuing to focus on big increases in energy and food costs and other spiraling inflation issues, as well as the ongoing supply chain concerns and stagflation worries.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, December 27, 2021.



Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares and has a huge $14 price target. The consensus target is $12. The stock closed most recently at $3.24 a share.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): Baird raised the price target on the Outperform-rated stock to $170 from $150 and made the company one of the firm’s focus ideas for 2022. The consensus target is $153.38. The shares closed most recently at $126.31.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $24 target price. The consensus target is $18.51. The most recent close was at $18.89, up close to 3% on the day.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN): Baird maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and has a $205 price target. The consensus price objective is lower at $190.95. The shares closed most recently at $135.37.

