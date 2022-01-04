Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 1/3

Markets pushed higher to start out 2022 and big tech seems to be leading the charge. ARK Invest funds benefited as well, and all funds saw a rising tide on Monday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 3.5% gain on the day, while ARKF did the worst, up only 0.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on January 3, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 250,500 shares of Pinduoduo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here is a notable sale in this fund: 71,144 shares of Takeda Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 916,296 shares of Iovance Bio, 185,119 shares of Iridium and 5,949 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: 183,659 shares of JD.com and 11,101 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 359,577 shares of Twitter and 28,161 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. A notable sale in this fund: 21,413 shares of Teradyne.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 250,500 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 71,144 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 5,949 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 185,119 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 916,296 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 11,101 ARKQ JD JD.COM 183,659 ARKW TSLA TESLA 28,161 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 359,577 ARKX SNPS SYNOPSYS 1,935 ARKX TER TERADYNE 21,413

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

