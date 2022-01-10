5 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Dividends Expected to Be Raised This Week

After years of a low interest rate environment, many investors have turned to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends, which help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going.

We like to remind our readers about the impact that total return has on portfolios, because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%: a 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.



Five top large cap companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week, so we screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy by some top analysts. While it is always possible that not all of them do indeed raise their dividends, analysts expect them to, and the data is based generally on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts.

It is important to remember, though, that no single analyst report should be used in making a buying or selling decision.



Apogee

This may be an off-the-radar idea for some, but the shares have tremendous upside potential. Apogee Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada and Brazil.

Its Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and multifamily residential buildings. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized window and wall systems, including the outside skin of commercial, institutional and multifamily residential buildings.

The Architectural Services segment offers full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for framing and display applications.

The company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels and retail centers; and institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities and government buildings; as well as multi-family residential buildings.

Investors currently receive a dividend of 1.65%. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.215 per share from $0.20.

Craig Hallum has a $54 target price, and the consensus price objective is lower at $47.20. The stock traded early in Monday’s trading at $47.15 per share.

