Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/27

Markets slid yet again during Thursday’s session, but futures bounced back slightly on Thursday evening. ARK Funds were ultimately crushed in the session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.5% loss on the day, while ARKQ did the worst, down 4.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 27, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 186,590 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 44,680 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, & 29,250 shares of Personalis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 989,771 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 27,799 shares of Tesla, & 26,278 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 74,436 shares of Markforged & 34,249 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 5,683 shares of Tesla & 858,666 shares of Genius Sport.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 23,534 shares of AeroVironment & 59,122 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 186,590 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 44,680 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 29,250 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 989,771 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 27,799 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 26,278 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 74,436 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 34,249 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 5,683 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 858,666 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 23,534 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 59,122

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.