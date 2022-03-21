3 Top Stocks to Buy Now Are Expected to Have Their Dividends Raised This Week

After years of a low interest rate environment, many investors have turned to equities, not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends that help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going.

We like to remind readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Three top companies are expected to raise their dividends this week, and all are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street. While it is always possible that not all three do indeed raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to, and generally the data is based on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Cousins Properties

This is a very solid idea for investors who are more conservative. Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Atlanta.

Acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties L.P., the company primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Cousins Properties has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments, and it posted solid fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations per share that were in line with the Wall Street consensus estimates. The figure also was up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The rental property revenues exceeded the consensus number as well.

Cousins Properties stock investors currently receive a 3.13% yield. The dividend is expected to rise to $0.32 a share from $0.31. Wells Fargo has a $44 target price, while the posted consensus target is $45. The shares were trading early Monday at $39.60 apiece.



Oxford Industries

While probably off the radar for many investors, this company makes some of the most popular brands of clothing and apparel. Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) designs, sources, markets and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide.

The company offers men’s and women’s sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women’s and girl’s dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, belts, footwear and children’s apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men’s shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear and accessories, as well as women and youth products, under the Southern Tide brand.

Oxford Industries also designs, sources, markets and distributes premium childrenswear, including bonnets, hats, apparel, swimwear and accessories through Beaufort Bonnet Company website and wholesale specialty retailers; and men’s apparel, including pants, shorts and tops, through the Duck Head website and wholesale specialty retailers.