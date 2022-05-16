5 'Strong Buy' Blue Chips Expected to Raise Their Dividends This Week

After years of a low interest rate environment, which now is trending higher, many investors have turned to equities, not only for the growth potential but also for the solid and dependable dividends that help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going. While interest rates are rising, these companies still make sense for investors looking for solid growth and income potential.



We like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Five large-cap companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street. While it is always possible that not all five do raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to, generally based on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts.



It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Chubb

This is a solid bet for worried investors now, and it posted solid first-quarter earnings. Chubb Ltd. (NYSE: CB) provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through the following segments.

Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers’ compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market and small commercial businesses.

The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance and recreational marine insurance and services.

The North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance, as well as coverage for farm and ranch property and commercial agriculture products.

The Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk and construction risk; and group accident and health and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets and small customers through retail brokers, agents and other channels.



The Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies.

Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life and unit linked contracts.