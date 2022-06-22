Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chevron, Compass, Kraft Heinz, Micron Technology, Netflix, Nike, Seagate and More

The futures were much lower Wednesday, after a massive rally to start the holiday-shortened trading week. Many across Wall Street are calling that flat-out a bear market rally, after last week’s dumpster fire in which all the major sectors were down 4% or more. Many now are shifting their focus to the upcoming second-quarter earnings reporting season, which could be the victim of slowing growth, the supply chain mess and red-hot inflation. The latter continues to torch consumers across the board.

Investors are also starting to price in an additional 75-basis-point increase, as the “don’t fight the Fed” mantra works both ways. That was reflected on Tuesday in the Treasury markets, as yields traded higher across the curve. The two-year note yield remains below the 10-year, but the bond market is keeping a close eye on that telltale recession data point indicator.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude traded marginally higher on Tuesday, while natural gas slipped back below the $7 level. Gold was down slightly, while Bitcoin closed almost 3% higher, just over $21,000, after slipping below $18,000 over the weekend.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM): Baird upgraded the shares from Neutral to Outperform with a $50 target price. The consensus target is higher at $59.60. The stock closed on Tuesday with almost a 6% gain at $41.15.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD): Jefferies cut its Buy rating to Underperform and lowered the $25 price target to $10. The consensus target is $29.24 for now. Tuesday’s close at $13.01 was down a stunning 33%, after an FDA advisory committee voted against recommending approval for pimavanserin in treating Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.



Amedisys Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMED ): BofA Securities downgraded the shares to Underperform from Neutral and slashed the $145 price target to $102. That compares with the remarkable $246.16 consensus target (for now). Tuesday’s closing print of $107.42 was down almost 12% on the day on no posted news except the downgrade.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS): BTIG Research reiterated a Buy rating but trimmed the $19 target price to $16. The consensus target is $17.05. The last trade for Tuesday was posted at $9.27.