Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, DraftKings, Dun & Bradstreet, Lululemon Athletica, Western Digital and More

The futures were lower Tuesday, after a rousing risk-off rally to start the trading week fell apart by midday and the major indexes closed mostly lower. The Dow Jones industrials and the Russell 2000 each scratched out a small gain. With the consumer price index report for July on deck, you can bet that there could be a big move in either direction, depending on the results. The Democrats passed the $700 billion scaled-back tax-and-spend package over the weekend, with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, as not one Republican supported more spending in a time of severe inflation and, by definition, recession.

Yields across the Treasury curve were lower, after a huge run-up on Friday after the massive job report print. The five-year, 10-year and 30-year maturity yields were all six basis points and higher on the day, with the 30-year benchmark bond closing right at the 3% level.

After a week of selling, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude were higher on Monday, though both remain well below the $100 level. All the gains from the beginning of the war in Ukraine are gone. Natural gas finished the day down over 5%, while gold and Bitcoin closed higher.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT): BofA Securities increased its $61 target price on the Neutral-rated stock to $62. The consensus target is $63.67. The stock closed on Monday at $61.05.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL): BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 target after the company postponed eliminating cookies from chrome until late 2024. The consensus target for the tech and search behemoth is up at $147.51. Monday’s closing share price was $117.30.



Amazon.com Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMZN ): Baird reiterated an Outperform rating on the technology giant after it announced its intention to purchase the Roomba robot vacuum maker iRobot. The analyst maintained a $150 price target, which compares with the higher consensus of $173.64, as well as Monday’s last print of $139.41.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD): RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Sector Perform from Outperform and has a $34 target price. The consensus target is $33.20. The last trade for Monday was reported at $31.18.