First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, October 27, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> AGNC Investment (AGNC) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $9

> Annaly Capital Mgmt (NLY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $19

> Pinduoduo (PDD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $70

> Portland Gen Elec (POR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $46

> Ageas SA/NV (AGESY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Amedisys (AMED) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Arco Platform (ARCE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $12

> Century Communities (CCS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $44

> Evercore (EVR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $109

> JBT Corp (JBT) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Masco (MAS) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $47

