Friday's Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: AGNC Investment, Biogen, Carnival, Lithium Americas, Meta Platforms, Seagate, Waste Management and More

The futures traded lower, as we look to end a big earnings week that featured a tech-wreck, in which almost every big technology leader posted horrible results and gave very gloomy forward guidance. The Dow Jones industrials and the Russell 2000 closed up, while both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended lower again, after the third-quarter gross domestic product numbers came in slightly higher than anticipated. Some top economists were quick to point out “government outlays” and other one-time items that increased the figure by 2.4%.

Once again, the big story that provided something of a tailwind for stocks was the continued big buying across the Treasury complex, with yields moving lower on the five-, 10- and 30-year maturities. The 10-year yield slipped back below 4%, closing at 3.94%. That is a remarkable move, considering the bond traded intraday at 4.34% just 10 days ago. The inversion with the two-year note stayed in place, as the short paper closed at 4.34%.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude both ended higher, with the former closing back in on the $100 level. Natural gas traded down 3% on the day, as prices in Europe slumped, a move that analysts attributed to unseasonably warm weather. Gold closed flat, while Bitcoin traded lower after a big gain earlier in the week.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, October 28, 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC): Though Barclays upgraded the mortgage real estate investment trust to Overweight from Equal Weight, it lowered its $12 target price to $9. The consensus target is $9.39. The stock ended Thursday trading at $7.89.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN): Goldman Sachs slashed its $250 target price on the Sell-rated shares to $165. The consensus target is $302.70 for now. The shares closed on Thursday at $181.53, down a stunning 18% for the day after posting a dismal earnings report.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a $31 target price. The consensus target is $30.25. The stock closed on Thursday at $20.40.



ARCO Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCE): The Goldman Sachs downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a target price cut to $12 from $19. The consensus target is $21.23. Thursday’s close was at $11.17.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Goldman Sachs hiked its $220 share price to $370 while reiterating a Buy rating on the biotech stock The consensus target is $294.81. The shares closed on Thursday at $277.87.