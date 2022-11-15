Star Equity Fund Takes Activist Position in SVT / Servotronics

Fintel reports that Star Equity Fund, LP has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 128,926 shares of Servotronics, Inc. (SVT). This represents 5.16% of the company.

Servotronics is composed of two groups – the ATG and the CPG.

The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.).

The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 19,653 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 1,907 shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVT by 78.62% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 1,831 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

James Investment Research Inc holds 1,732 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group AG holds 1,633 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562 shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Servotronics, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Servotronics, Inc. is 0.0043%, an increase of 0.1901%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 280,802 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

