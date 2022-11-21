Dr. Sarina Tanimoto Discloses Position in SBTX / Silverback Therapeutics

Fintel reports that Tanimoto Sarina has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,265,170 shares of Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX). This represents 6.7% of the company.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops novel and proprietary ImmunoTAC technology, which is designed to create potent therapeutic molecules that can be systemically administered to patients. Silverback Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 8,740,887 shares.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. holds 3,247,533 shares.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds 2,695,170 shares.

Nextech Invest AG holds 1,910,029 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 1,249,863 shares.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Silverback Therapeutics Inc is 0.0687%, an increase of 42.1522%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.20% to 31,046,206 shares.

Fintel’s Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling – and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

This article originally appeared on Fintel