7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends

In a big reversal over the past month, longer-dated Treasury securities yields have tumbled back to levels not seen since early September. While great news for those looking to buy a home, as mortgage rates have dropped from well over 7% back to around 6.5%, for investors that look for passive income they may need to look at top-yielding dividend stocks once again.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend growth stock database looking for stocks that not only have very solid potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends investors crave and most importantly need to help supplement their income streams. Seven top companies made the cut, and while all are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Altria

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now as it has been hit as cigarette sales have slowed. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is the parent company of Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), UST (smokeless), John Middleton (cigars), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Philip Morris Capital. PMUSA enjoys a 51% share of the U.S. cigarette market, led by its top cigarette brand Marlboro.

Altria also owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer. In March 2008, it spun off its international cigarette business. In December 2018 it acquired 35% of Juul Labs, but the stock was pounded last summer when the FDA announced a ban on all sales of Juul vape pens.

In October, the company, which at the height of its popularity dominated the market with its sweet flavors, agreed to pay $438.5 million in a settlement with 33 states and one territory over marketing its Juul product to teens. Altria announced recently that it is looking to end its noncompete agreement with Juul to compete more aggressively in the vape space on its own.

While this gets all sorted out, it is a good bet that investors still will receive the 8.13% dividend. Stifel has a $50 target price on Altria stock. The consensus target is $48.73, and shares closed on Tuesday at $46.21.



Coterra Energy

This company was formed by the closing of the $17 billion merger of Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy in 2021. Coterra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale, with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies and power generation facilities.