First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 20

Upgrades:

> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $66

> Conagra (CAG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $45

> Kinsale Capital (KNSL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $330

> MKS Instruments (MKSI) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $100

> Zymeworks (ZYME) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $11

Downgrades:

> BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $75

> Hostess Brands (TWNK) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $25

> Merit Medical (MMSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $72

> Owens Corning (OC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $79

> Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $26

Others:

> Best Buy (BBY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $90

> Big Lots (BIG) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $15

> BJ Restaurants (BJRI) resumed with a Buy at CL King; tgt $36

> Capri Holdings (CPRI) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $65

> Casey’s General (CASY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $254

> Chuy’s (CHUY) resumed with a Neutral at CL King

> CNH Industrial (CNHI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $21

> Costco (COST) resumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $520

> Cracker Barrel (CBRL) resumed with a Buy at CL King; tgt $116

> Credit Suisse (CS) resumed with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Dollar General (DG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $260

> Dollar Tree (DLTR) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $150

> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $31

> Five Below (FIVE) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $185

> Floor & Decor (FND) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $80

> Grocery Outlet (GO) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $30

> Home Depot (HD) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $335

> Lowe’s (LOW) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $210

> NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $19

> Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) resumed with a Neutral at CL King

> Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $35

> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $60

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $260

> Walmart (WMT) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $170