First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 20

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $66
> Conagra (CAG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $45
> Kinsale Capital (KNSL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $330
> MKS Instruments (MKSI) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $100
> Zymeworks (ZYME) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $11
Downgrades:
> BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $75
> Hostess Brands (TWNK) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $25
> Merit Medical (MMSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $72
> Owens Corning (OC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $79
> Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $26
Others:
> Best Buy (BBY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $90
> Big Lots (BIG) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $15
> BJ Restaurants (BJRI) resumed with a Buy at CL King; tgt $36
> Capri Holdings (CPRI) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $65
> Casey’s General (CASY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $254
> Chuy’s (CHUY) resumed with a Neutral at CL King
> CNH Industrial (CNHI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $21
> Costco (COST) resumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $520
> Cracker Barrel (CBRL) resumed with a Buy at CL King; tgt $116
> Credit Suisse (CS) resumed with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Dollar General (DG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $260
> Dollar Tree (DLTR) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $150
> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $31
> Five Below (FIVE) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $185
> Floor & Decor (FND) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $80
> Grocery Outlet (GO) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $30
> Home Depot (HD) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $335
> Lowe’s (LOW) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $210
> NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $19
> Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) resumed with a Neutral at CL King
> Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $35
> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $60
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $260
> Walmart (WMT) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $170
