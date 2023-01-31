East West Bancorp Declares $0.48 Dividend

East West Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the most recent share price of $75.94 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 2.53%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.33% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for East West Bancorp is $83.03. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from its latest reported closing price of $75.94.

The projected annual revenue for East West Bancorp is $2,424MM, an increase of 12.34%. The projected annual EPS is $8.96, an increase of 12.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in East West Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EWBC is 0.3390%, an increase of 7.6456%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 162,450K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,189,775 shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,853,853 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,920,365 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537,054 shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 16.03% over the last quarter.

ABALX – AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,919,195 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,187,616 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173,693 shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 8.36% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,117,928 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072,085 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 5.30% over the last quarter.

East West Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

This article originally appeared on Fintel