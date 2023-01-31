Juvenescence Cuts Stake in AgeX Therapeutics

Fintel reports that Juvenescence Ltd has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57.08MM shares of AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE). This represents 72.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 15, 2022 they reported 64.20MM shares and 74.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGE is 0.0048%, an increase of 1.9389%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 4,930K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 2,997,156 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426,190 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 259,011 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners LLC holds 185,185 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 169,770 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. iis focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly-defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan and is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms.

This article originally appeared on Fintel