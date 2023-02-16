Unusual Call Option Trade in Upstart Worth $197.33K

On February 15, 2023 at 11:31:12 (ET) an unusually large $197.33K block of Call contracts in Upstart Holdings (UPST) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 2 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 82.43 percentile of all recent large trades made in UPST options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.70% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $15.22. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.70% from its latest reported closing price of $16.85.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is $748MM, a decrease of 25.48%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13, an increase of 88.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 108 owner(s) or 17.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.07%, a decrease of 49.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 33,698K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,918K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 34.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,652K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 33.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,552K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 99.92% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 1,034K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 986K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 38.33% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Fintel