Unusual Put Option Trade in Twilio Worth $580.25K

On February 21, 2023 at 09:44:29 (ET) an unusually large $580.25K block of Put contracts in Twilio (TWLO) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 3 days (on February 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.36 percentile of all recent large trades made in TWLO options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.92% Upside

As of February 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $81.92. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from its latest reported closing price of $70.67.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is $4,519MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is a decrease of 138 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.30%, a decrease of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 162,501K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,410K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,827K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,286K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares, representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,771K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,938K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,458K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry – from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations – to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

