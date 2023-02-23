Unusual Call Option Trade in Alight Worth $21.23K

On February 22, 2023 at 10:00:23 (ET) an unusually large $21.23K block of Call contracts in Alight (ALIT) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 177 days (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in ALIT options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.13% Upside

As of February 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alight is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 44.13% from its latest reported closing price of $9.20.

The projected annual revenue for Alight is $3,442MM, an increase of 9.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIT is 0.46%, a decrease of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 444,603K shares. The put/call ratio of ALIT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 52,477K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 45,573K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,834K shares, representing a decrease of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 32,244K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,044K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 23.66% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 26,255K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,238K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 44.00% over the last quarter.

New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. holds 25,205K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,327K shares, representing a decrease of 20.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Alight Background Information

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

